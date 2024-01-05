Deutsche Bank Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deutsche Bank - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Deutsche Bank is a provider of investment banking, corporate and retail banking, and asset and wealth management solutions. Its portfolio of offerings comprises deposit services, card products, loans, trust and securities solutions, wealth and investment planning, financial advisory, and financing.

The bank provides cash management, merger and acquisition advisory, equities, and capital market services. It operates through an extensive network of branch offices, ATMs, online portals, representative offices, and relationship managers and serves retail, institutional investor, corporate, high-net-worth, and ultra-high-net-worth clients. The bank has an operational presence in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific.



In June 2022, Deutsche Bank announced plans to establish a technology center in Berlin, which is expected to act as the hub for the bank's AI and machine learning expertise. The center will primarily support the ambitions of Deutsche's Investment and Corporate Bank divisions through application development and the integration of new technologies.



In September 2019, Deutsche Bank launched Blue Water Fintech Space, its first innovation hub in Shanghai. The hub aims to provide a collaboration platform for building fintech partnerships and extending its digital offerings to Chinese clients.



Launched in 2017, Blockchain Business Solution Accelerator is managed by H-FARM in co-operation with Deutsche Bank. It is a four-month program offering mentorship and working space for five selected startups that are developing ready-to-market blockchain solutions for trading and business-to-business payments in Italy.



Deutsche Bank's DB Global Technology center in Romania is responsible for building IT infrastructure that supports the development of innovative software applications, testing methodologies, and a unified platform for business analysis and project management.

