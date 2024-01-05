Wi-Fi 6 Market projected to reach USD 26.58 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - claims by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Wi-Fi 6 Market ” , By Offering (Hardware {Wireless Access Points, Mesh Routers, Home Gateways, Wireless Controllers, System on Chip, Other Hardware} Solutions, Services {Professional Services [Consulting, Deployment & Integration, Support & Maintenance],Managed Services}), Location Type (Indoor, Outdoor), Application (Immersive Technologies, HD Video Streaming and Video Streaming, Smart Home Devices, IoT and Industry 4.0, Telemedicine, Public Wi-Fi and Dense Environments, Others), Vertical (Retail and Ecommerce, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality, Education, Residential, Others) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Wi-Fi 6 Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 5.7 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 26.58 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 24.6% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Vertical, Location Type and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Cisco Systems Inc. Qualcomm Technologies Inc. Sample of Companies Covered Broadcom Inc Intel Corporation Huawei technologies

Download the Sample - https://www.marketdigits.com/request/sample/1078

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Wi-Fi 6 Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

The Wi-Fi 6 market has experienced significant growth and adoption as businesses and consumers seek advanced wireless connectivity solutions. Wi-Fi 6, based on the IEEE 802.11ax standard, offers substantial improvements in speed, capacity, and overall performance compared to its predecessors. With support for higher data rates, increased device density, and improved efficiency in crowded environments, Wi-Fi 6 is becoming the preferred choice for enterprises, educational institutions, and smart home applications. The market is witnessing a surge in demand for Wi-Fi 6-enabled devices, including routers, access points, and smartphones, as organizations recognize the need for robust and future-proof wireless networks to accommodate the growing number of connected devices and bandwidth-intensive applications. The ongoing deployment of Wi-Fi 6 infrastructure and the continuous evolution of the technology are expected to drive sustained growth in the market, providing enhanced wireless experiences and addressing the connectivity demands of the digital era.

Major vendors in the global Wi-Fi 6 Market:

Cisco Systems Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Broadcom Inc, Intel Corporation, Huawei technologies, NETGEAR Inc, Juniper Networks Inc, Extreme Networks Inc., Ubiquiti Inc, Fortinet Inc, Aruba Networks, NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), AT&T, D–Link Corporation, Alcatel Lucent Enterprise, TP–Link Corporation Limited, MediaTek Inc., Telstra, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Limited, Renesas Electronics, H3C Technologies Co., Ltd., Keysight Technologies, LitePoint, Rohde & Schwar, Cambium Networks, Ltd., Senscomm Semiconductors Co., Ltd, XUNISON, Redway Networks Ltd. Company, VSORA SAS, WILUS Inc, Federated Wireless, Inc., Actiontec Electronics, ADB Global, SDMC Technology, and Edgewater Wireless and Others

Request for Discount @ https://www.marketdigits.com/request/discount/1078

Increased data usage

The escalating demand for increased data usage stands out as a primary driver for the Wi-Fi 6 market. With the proliferation of bandwidth-intensive applications such as high-definition video streaming, online gaming, and virtual collaboration tools, consumers and businesses alike require robust and efficient wireless connectivity. Wi-Fi 6 addresses this demand by offering higher data rates, improved network efficiency, and increased capacity to handle simultaneous connections from numerous devices. As the volume of data-intensive activities continues to grow, from 4K video streaming to augmented reality experiences, the advanced capabilities of Wi-Fi 6 become essential in delivering a seamless and high-performance wireless network, making it a pivotal solution in meeting the escalating data requirements of modern digital lifestyles.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Rising Demand for High-Speed and Reliable Connectivity

Increasing number of connected devices

High demand for public Wi-Fi hotspots

Opportunities:

Increasing Emerging Technologies

Optimizing Smart Buildings and IoT Integration

Addressing Security Concerns and Building Trust

Increasing Hyper-Fast Speeds and Ultra-Low Latency

A prominent trend driving the Wi-Fi 6 market is the emphasis on increasing hyper-fast speeds and achieving ultra-low latency. As users demand quicker response times for real-time applications, such as online gaming, video conferencing, and augmented reality, Wi-Fi 6's capacity to deliver significantly faster data rates and reduce latency becomes crucial. This trend is particularly relevant in environments with a high density of connected devices, where Wi-Fi 6's advanced features, such as Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA) and Target Wake Time (TWT), play a pivotal role in optimizing network performance. The push for hyper-fast speeds and ultra-low latency aligns with the evolving requirements of applications that rely on instantaneous data transfer, positioning Wi-Fi 6 as a key technology in meeting the demands for enhanced responsiveness and overall network efficiency.

North America dominates the market for Wi-Fi 6 Market.

North America's dominance in the Wi-Fi 6 market can be attributed to several factors. The region has been at the forefront of early technology adoption, with a robust ecosystem of businesses and consumers keen on staying ahead in terms of connectivity. Additionally, the prevalence of tech-savvy enterprises, coupled with a high concentration of innovative technology companies, has accelerated the deployment of Wi-Fi 6 infrastructure.

The increasing demand for high-speed and reliable wireless connectivity, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, education, and enterprise, has driven widespread adoption. The proactive approach of North American organizations in upgrading their networks to accommodate the growing number of connected devices and bandwidth-intensive applications has further solidified the region's dominance in the Wi-Fi 6 market. Lastly, supportive government initiatives and investments in digital infrastructure contribute to creating an environment conducive to the rapid growth and adoption of Wi-Fi 6 technologies in North America.

Education Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Based on the Vertical segment categorized into Retail and Ecommerce, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Transportation and Logistics, Travel and Hospitality, Education, Residential and Others. Educational institutions are poised to witness a rapid influx of new wireless devices, outpacing other sectors. As students return to schools, colleges, and universities, these institutions must be ready to manage a substantial increase in devices, both new and legacy. Wi-Fi 6 emerges as a pivotal solution, enhancing both indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi performance and ensuring excellent wireless connectivity for educational settings. The growing demand for reliable and secure internet access, particularly with the rise of eLearning and online exams, underscores the significance of Wi-Fi 6. Its solutions and services empower students and staff to connect seamlessly from diverse devices and locations. Furthermore, Wi-Fi 6 addresses the escalating connectivity needs of expanding online education, learning activities, and overall institutional operations.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketdigits.com/request/enquiry-before-buying/1078

Browse Similar Reports:

Wi-Fi 7 Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Wi-Fi 6 Devices Market 2030 By Type, Distribution Channel, End-user and Region - Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

Public Wi-Fi Market 2023 – 2030 By Product Type Insights(Secured Public Wi-Fi -Partner,Unsecured Public Wi-Fi) & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional Footprints by MarketDigits

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that a market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain themselves in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

1248 CarMia Way Richmond,

VA 23235,

United States.

USA: +1 847 450 0808

Email: sales@marketdigits.com

Web: https://www.marketdigits.com