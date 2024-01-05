Digital Employee Experience Communications Conference 2024: Strategies to Optimize the Digital Employee Experience & Drive Productivity (Austin, TX, United States - March 26-28, 2024)

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "8th Annual Digital Employee Experience Communications Conference - Internal Communication Strategies to Optimize the Digital Employee Experience, Boost Engagement, & Drive Productivity" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Join the Digital Employee Experience Communications Conference, a three-day in-person networking and learning event. A cross-industrial gathering of internal communications leaders, digital transformation advocates, and employee engagement experts, you'll share and learn best practices with your peers, find expert solutions to common DEX communications challenges, discuss trends, and build your professional network.

Understand the technologies, learn techniques to enhance the digital employee experience through strategic communications, and come away with practical insights to drive greater employee engagement in the digital workplace.

Don't miss this opportunity to redefine the future of internal communications within your organization!

You Will Learn

How to craft and refine DEX communications strategies that align with your business objectives and enhance your employer brand.

Storytelling techniques for digital communications.

The most effective digital tools and platforms to elevate the employee experience, from AI to cloud-based solutions, and how they can improve your employer brand and employee experience.

How to use digital channels to foster a sense of belonging and cultural integrity in remote, hybrid, and in-office environments.

The role of digital communications in employee retention, learning, and professional growth.

How to harness multichannel communications, ensuring your message resonates with every employee.

How to measure and maximize the impact of your digital communications initiatives and demonstrate tangible ROI to leadership and stakeholders.

Personalize employee communications to drive engagement and satisfaction across all levels of the organization.

Understand the power of TikTok-style content and learn how to use it in internal communications.

Gain best practices for digital transformation communications from leading organizations.

Benefits Of Attending This Conference

Get practical insight from in-house communications practitioners and leaders from leading organizations through real-world case studies and intimate, interactive workshops.

Connect with your professional peers in a dedicated space for collaboration, thought leadership, and idea sharing.

Leave with a wealth of knowledge, resources, and a Certificate of Attendance to mark your commitment to excellence in DEX and internal communications.

This Conference has been designed for Vice Presidents, Directors, Managers, Specialists, Officers, Leaders, and Consultants in:

Employee Relations

Public Relations

Human Resources

Intranet Communications

Digital Communications

Strategic Communications

Global Communications

Organizational Development

Corporate Communications

Training & Development

Internal Communications

Employee Engagement

Employee Communications

Employee Experience

Strategic Planning

