SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates FGH, RAIN, PGTI, AYX

NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



FG Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FGH)’s sale to FG Financial Group, Inc. for one share of FG Financial common stock for each share of FG Group common stock. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, FG Group shareholders will own 72% of the outstanding shares of the combined company. If you are an FG Group shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN)’s sale to Pathos AI, Inc. for $1.16 in cash per share plus a non-tradeable contingent value right for potential cash payments of up to approximately $0.17 per share. If you are a Rain shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI)’s sale to Masonite International Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, PGT shareholders will receive $41.00 per each PGT share they own, comprised of $33.50 in cash and $7.50 in common shares of Masonite. If you are a PGT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX)’s sale to Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. and Insight Partners for $48.25 per share in cash for each share of Alteryx Class A or Class B common stock. If you are an Alteryx shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com