Toilet Seat Industry Analysis in North America are Increasing Due to the Growing Awareness of Health and Cleanliness, Reach a US$ 1,605.6 Million by 2034 | Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per newly released data by Future Market Insights (FMI), the North America toilet seat market is expected to be worth US$ 951.6 million in 2024 and US$ 1,605.6 million by 2034, growing at 5.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.



A smart toilet seat concept is gaining prominence in the market. In this era of smart home, smart toilet seats are gaining popularity as they are more hygienic and facilitate hyper convenience as convenience today is one of the consumer priority that is driving sales in the market.

Smart toilet seats incorporate new technical features like heated surfaces, and bidet toilets operated with remote control technologies. These toilet seats are easy to install and also are highly rated in case of convenience and comfort, especially for feminine hygiene.

Few smart toilet seat concepts also incorporate some the additional features like LED lights, and many others. This feature of LED lights helps provide the users with optimal light intensity during dark nights for guidance. These LED lights are sensor-operated.

Such developments of smart toilet seats that are a perfect blend of styles, designs, and technology are likely to facilitate future growth in the toilet seat market. As the preferences for smart premium toilet solutions is rising, the concept of the smart toilet seat is likely to successfully fuel market growth.

Key Takeaways from the North America Toilet Seat Market Study

Toilet seats that provide therapeutic benefits are also available in the market that is light-weight and portable.

Online sales are expected to register high growth with a CAGR of 7.9% , as people have now shifted towards online buying post the covid-19 outbreak.

, as people have now shifted towards online buying post the covid-19 outbreak. In the case of material type, plastic toilet seats are highly popular in the market as they are preferred by mass population and are also economic. The segment is anticipated to surge with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. In terms of country analysis, the United States holds the major share of North America as well as the global market as the penetration and the adoption of products is high in the country. The United States toilet seat market is expected to grow at a decent rate of 4.8% during the projection years.

“The installation and use of a range of toilet seats has expanded as a result of the growing trend of house refurbishment and restoration. Massive migration to cities, rising population, and rising middle-class income are all driving up real estate demand, which has a favourable impact on the North America toilet seat industry”, Says Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights

Impact of COVID-19 on the North America Toilet Seat Market

The covid-19 outbreak had negative implications on the market. The actions undertaken by the governments to reduce the spread of the virus created market disruptions. There were bottlenecks in the supply chain the lead times in the operations have increased. These negative implications in the market have temporarily impacted market growth.

The Production process has been disrupted. Besides this, the purchase frequencies have also reduced to a greater extent. In light of all these factors, the manufacturers in the market have reduced their production levels temporarily as the demand is less in the market.

The players in the market are undertaking the best possible measures to reduce their costs as in the current market scenario the company revenue is lower. The companies in the market will focus on improving their online presence as consumers have now resorted to online buying.

Scope of Report:

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2024-2034 Historical Data Available for 2019-2023 Market Analysis US$ Million/Billion for Value Key Countries Covered United States

Canada Key Segments Covered Product Type

Shape Type

Material Type

End Use

Sales Channel Key Companies Profiled Roca Sanitario SA

Kohler Co.

Gensey Industries Inc

Bemis Manufacturing Company

Bio Bidet Company

Brondell Inc.

Hamberger Sanitary Company

Lixil Group Corporation

Villeroy and Bosch Company

Aosman Sanitary Ware Company Ltd

Huida Sanitary Ware Company

Mecor

Inus Home USA, Inc.

Empava Appliances

Swiss Madison

LUXE Bidet

UFFU

Pacific Bay

Euroto

Others (As Per Request)





North America Toilet Seat Market by Category

By Product Type:

Standard Toilet Seat

Smart Toilet Seat

By Shape Type:

Round/U-Shape

Elongated

By Material Type:

Plastic

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Vinyl

ABS

Polypropylene

Wood

Others

By End Use:

Residential

Commercial Hotels/Restaurants Corporates/Enterprises Hospitals Salons & Spa Public Places Others (Malls, Airports, etc.)



By Sales Channel:

Wholesalers/Distributors

Multi-Brand Stores

Specialty Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Independent Small Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel



By Country:

US

Canada

Authored by:

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

