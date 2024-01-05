Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives Market is Expected to Reach $3.7 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.4 Billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $3.7 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Medical stick-to-skin adhesives are specialized adhesives designed for gentle and secure attachment to the human skin. These innovative adhesives, known for their strong adhesion, flexibility, and water resistance, have gained widespread adoption across various medical applications, including wound care, surgical procedures, and the growing field of wearable medical devices.

Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.4 Billion Estimated Value by 2029 $3.7 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% Market Size Available for 2023–2029 Forecast Period 2023–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By product, backing material, type, application end user and region Geographies Covered North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets Key Market Driver Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures

Expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, expansion of home healthcare services and increasing adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring will provide opportunities for the global medical stick-to-skin adhesives market growth.

Based on product, the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market is broadly classified into acrylic-based, silicone-based, rubber-based, water-based and other products. In 2022, the acrylic-based segment accounted for the largest share of the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market. The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, the rising demand for wearable medical devices, and the expanding geriatric population. Furthermore, acrylic adhesives exhibit exceptional adhesion to the skin, ensuring that dressings and medical devices remain firmly in place, even during movement or under moist conditions.

Based on the backing material, the market is segmented into paper, fabric, plastic, and other materials. In 2022, the paper segment accounted for the largest share of the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market. Driving factors for the adoption of paper-backed adhesives include the emphasis on patient comfort and minimization of skin irritation. The breathability and ease of removal of paper-backed dressings contribute to a positive patient experience. Additionally, the eco-friendly nature of paper as a biodegradable material aligns with the growing trend towards sustainable and environmentally conscious healthcare practices.

Based on the type, the market is segmented into electrode adhesives, transdermal drug delivery adhesives and specialized adhesives. Electrode adhesives, crucial for diagnostic monitoring like electrocardiograms (ECGs), typically consist of a backing material coated with a conductive gel and a medical-grade adhesive to ensure optimal skin contact. Driving factors for electrode adhesive adoption include the increasing need for non-invasive physiological monitoring and the rising popularity of wearable health technologies.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into surgery, wound dressing, ostomy seals and other applications. In 2022, the surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the desire for improved patient comfort, reduced scarring, and enhanced wound healing outcomes. Adhesive solutions for surgery contribute to infection prevention, quicker healing times, and a more cosmetically favorable result compared to traditional closure methods.

Based on the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, home care settings, and other end users. In 2022, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing emphasis on patient comfort and satisfaction, as these adhesives are integral for wound care, IV and catheter securement, and various diagnostic applications.

Based on region, the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market is further divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & and Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share. The presence of high-quality resources for research and clinical studies and the presence of medical stick-to-skin adhesives manufacturers in this region have also influenced regional growth. However, the APAC market is witnessing large growth due to a rise in research and development activities, manufacturing companies making medical stick-to-skin adhesives, and growth in the medical device industries.

Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives market major players covered in the report, such as:

3M Company (US)

Scapa Healthcare (Mativ Holdings, Inc.) (UK)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

Smith & Nephew PLC (UK)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (US)

Medtronic Plc (Ireland)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Gelita Medical (Germany)

Lohmann & Rauscher (Germany)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (UK)

Nichiban Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Polymer Science Inc. (US)

Adhezion Biomedical LLC (US)

MBK Tape Solutions (Boyd) (US)

Tapecon Inc. (US)

Chemence Medical Inc. (US)

Parafix (UK)

Berry Global Inc. (US)

DermaMed Coatings Company LLC (US)

Paul Hartmann AG (Germany)

Mactac (US)

Sekisui Kasei Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Shurtape Technologies LLC (US)

Adhesives Research Inc. (US)

and Among Others

This report categorizes the Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives market into the following segments:

Global Medical Stick-To-Skin Adhesives market, by Product

Acrylic-Based

Silicone-Based

Rubber-Based

Hydrogel-based

Others

Global Medical stick-to-skin adhesives market, by Backing Material

Paper

Fabric

Plastic

Other Materials

Global Medical stick-to-skin adhesives Market, by Type

Electrode Adhesives

Transdermal Drug Delivery Adhesives

Specialized Adhesives

Global Medical stick-to-skin adhesives Market, by Application

Surgery

Wound Dressing

Ostomy Seals

Other Applications

Global Medical stick-to-skin adhesives Market, by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care Settings

Other End Users

By Country

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa

Medical Stick-to-Skin Adhesives Industry Recent Developments:

In October 2023, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US) launched a new DuPont Liveo MG 7-9960 Soft Skin Adhesive. The higher-adhesion, low-cyclic soft silicone skin adhesive (SSA) is designed for advanced wound care dressings and adhering medical devices to the skin for long wear time and gentle removal.

In July 2023, H.B. Fuller Company (US) acquired Adhezion Biomedical, LLC (US). The acquisition will help H.B. Fuller expand its capabilities in the fast-growing healthcare adhesives market.

In February 2023, 3M Company (US) launched 3M Medical Tape 4578, a new adhesive tape that can stick to the skin for up to 28 days for use with medical monitors, sensors, and wearables.

In November 2022, Avery Dennison Corporation (US) launched MED 5740, MED 5741, and MED 5742 at the Medica International Trade Fair at Messe Düsseldorf. These products are single-coated adhesive materials designed for long-term, multi-week wear.

Key Market Stakeholders:

Raw material suppliers

Medical stick-to-skin adhesive manufacturers and distributors

Manufacturing technology providers

Indutsry associations

Traders, distributors, and suppliers of medical stick-to-skin adhesives

Government associations, bodies, and regional organizations

Healthcare providers

Regulatory bodies

Healthcare professionals

Research and Development (R&D) organizations

Academic institutions

Quality control and testing laboratories

Government health departments

Environmental agencies

Patients and patient advocacy groups

Investors and financial institutions

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global medical stick-to-skin adhesives market on the basis of product, backing material, application, type end user and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the medical stick-to-skin adhesives market with respect to six main regions (along with countries), namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and The Middle East and Africa

To profile the key players in the global medical stick-to-skin adhesives market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies and market shares

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, product launches, regulatory approvals, and R&D activities of the leading players in the global medical stick-to-skin adhesives market

