WestKam Gold Terminates Acquisition of McConnell Property in British Columbia

Vancouver, Canada, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestKam Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WKG)(the “Company” or “WestKam”) wishes to advise that the acquisition of the McConnell Property in British Columbia has been terminated.



Under the terms of the definitive agreement (see prior news releases dated December 11, 2023 and July 24, 2023), the Company had until December 31, 2023 to meet all conditions precedent unless an extension was mutually agreed upon by all parties. The terms of the agreement required TSV-V approval of the transaction which included a concurrent financing, as well as issuance of a number of common shares that would result in the vendor holding a 19.99% interest in the Company as of the closing date after giving effect to the issuance of these shares. The parties to the agreement were unable to conclude negotiations on mutually-agreeable extension terms and, as such, the agreement lapsed on December 31, 2023. In accordance with the termination of the agreement, the Company will not be undertaking the proposed private placement as contemplated in the agreement.

About WestKam

WestKam Gold Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Western Canada.

