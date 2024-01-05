DZConneX Ranked #1 Overall in HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Total Workforce Solutions

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZConneX, a Day & Zimmermann company and a leading international total talent solutions provider, earned top placement as the #1 overall provider in HRO Today’s 2023 Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Total Workforce Solutions. DZConneX has been recognized as a leader in Total Workforce Solutions each year since HRO Today launched this section of its rating system in 2018, including a #2 overall ranking in 2022.



The Baker’s Dozen Total Workforce Solutions recognition is given to providers that had both Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and Managed Service Program (MSP) clients that participated in the Baker’s Dozen process in 2023. Baker’s Dozen respondents that indicated they use the same provider for both contingent and full-time employee needs were asked a series of questions pertaining to Total Workforce Solutions. These survey results were then combined with the relevant components of the MSP and RPO study findings and consolidated into one data set.



“Talent acquisition and management have changed dramatically in recent years, and companies of all sizes today require a partner who can leverage best-in-class talent, technology and teams to deliver proven total talent acquisition, innovative solutions and top-notch program management,” said Marcia Hagood, Vice President, DZConneX. “Being recognized as the very best provider of Total Workforce Solutions is a testament to our teams and their ability to customize programs for clients of all sizes through our proprietary Total Talent ConneX ecosystem.”

The Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction ratings are based solely on customer satisfaction surveys conducted directly with RPO and MSP buyers through an online survey distributed by HRO Today. The results of the surveys are analyzed across three subcategories: service breadth, deal sizes, and quality. HRO Today uses a predetermined algorithm that weighs questions and categories based on importance and calculates scores in all three subcategories as well as an overall score.

DZConneX delivers comprehensive workforce solutions to help clients optimize the acquisition process and management of critical talent and provide integrated technology, tools, and insights that enable strategic business decisions and growth. These managed services and recruitment process outsourcing programs are uniquely configured and tailored to customers’ needs by creating custom talent solutions for a wide range of business types and industries. Whether hybrid or master-vendor models, DZConneX can deliver contingent workers, independent contractors and SOW engagements through any number of suppliers.



“Today’s total talent programs require trust and confidence between providers and their clients. At DZConneX, we pride ourselves on the type of partnership we have with our clients because it allows us to provide them with the high-touch service and program customization needed to build and maintain a successful program,” said Hagood. “Earning a #1 overall ranking takes a full team, and we are grateful for the people we have in place to deliver the very best total talent programs to our clients year after year.”



For more information about the 2023 Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings, visit www.HROToday.com.

ABOUT DZConneX

DZConneX (DZX) delivers clients across industries a uniquely configured Total Talent Solution that combines world-class total talent, teams and workforce management technology to solve today’s most complex staffing challenges. This holistic, highly tailored approach covers all talent needs and optimizes a company’s workforce through expert consulting services, direct sourcing, managed services provider and recruitment process outsourcing. In addition, DZConneX provides a state-of-the-art integration platform called Total Talent ConneX, which brings a company’s Vendor Management System (VMS), Applicant Tracking System (ATS), Human Capital Management (HCM) system and more into a single customizable and adaptable solution. For more information, visit www.DZConneX.com.