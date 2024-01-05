United States Primary Care Physicians (General Practice, Family Physician & Geriatrics, General Internal Medicine) Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Primary Care Physicians Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (General Practice, Family Physician & Geriatrics, General Internal Medicine), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. primary care physicians market size is expected to reach USD 339.6 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.36% from 2024 to 2030

A rising number of medicare beneficiaries in the U.S. has increased demand for primary care physicians (PCPs). According to Kaiser Family Foundation, as of January 2023, there were around 502,217 active PCPs in the U.S. The number of internal medicine physicians was the largest, accounting for 205,285 active physicians.







Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) has made health insurance more accessible to millions of uninsured U.S.-based individuals in the past decade. The nonelderly population not covered by Medicare, especially young adults, have gained maximum benefits from these health coverage programs. In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau reported percentage of insured people was 91.4%. With an increase in insured population, there is an upsurge in the utilization of healthcare services. Demand for these services and PCPs is, thus, anticipated to increase over the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic has created a high demand for PCPs in the U.S. Majority of private physician practices reported a significant loss of revenue, physician burnout, shutting down of practices, and furloughed staff. In a survey conducted by the Medical Group Management Association, in April 2020, around 97% of independent practices reported a negative impact of COVID-19 on their financials directly or indirectly.

PCPs are being approached for vaccination. Telehealth & virtual care services have created new opportunities for physicians to increase access to primary care across the country.



U.S. Primary Care Physicians Market Report Highlights

Government bodies have realized the importance of PCPs in developing a value-based healthcare system in the U.S. and have undertaken various initiatives to bridge these gaps between revenues of different specialties

As PCPs are focusing on horizontal or vertical consolidation, buyers, such as private equity firms, insurance companies, and hospitals & medical institutes, are getting lucrative opportunities for investment in market

Based on type, family physicians are the leading specialty providers in primary care. As per the 2022 Physician Specialty Data Report by the Association of American Medical Colleges, family medicine/general practice accounted for 118,641 active PCPs in 2021

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has developed several models, such as Comprehensive Primary Care Plus (CPC+) and Primary Care First Model, to strengthen primary care at the regional and national levels. These models offer innovative payment structures that enhance the delivery of primary care

The U.S. PCPs market is highly fragmented, with the presence of small private practices, physicians employed by healthcare networks, and multispecialty groups. There is an upward trend of consolidation in the market due to an increasing shortage of physicians, low remunerations, and growing demand for these services

Company Profiles

MDVIP

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (One Medical Group)

Rhode Island Primary Care Physicians Corporation (RIPCPC)

ChenMed LLC

Colonial Healthcare

Duly Health and Care (Formerly DuPage Medical Group)

Optum, Inc.

New West Physicians

Crossover Health

Premier Medical Associates

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $271 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $339.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.3. Industry challenges

3.3. U.S. Primary Care Physicians Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL analysis

3.3.3. Regulatory framework



Chapter 4. U.S. Primary Care Physicians Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Definitions

4.2. U.S. Primary Care Physicians Market: Type Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. Primary Care Physicians Market: Type Movement & Market Share Analysis

4.4. General Practice, Family Physician and Geriatrics

4.5. General Internal Medicine

4.6. General Pediatrics



Chapter 5. U.S. Primary Care Physicians Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Definitions

5.2. U.S. Primary Care Physicians Market: Region Segment Dashboard

5.3. U.S. Primary Care Physicians Market: Region Movement & Market Share Analysis

5.4. West

5.5. Northeast

5.6. Southeast

5.7. Southwest

5.8. Midwest



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Company Profiles

6.1.1. Overview

6.1.2. Financial performance

6.1.3. Service benchmarking

6.1.4. Strategic initiatives

