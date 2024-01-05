Wireless Charging Market Set to Soar Past USD 26.06 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Wireless Charging market , emergence of advanced charging technologies, such as resonance and radio frequency-based charging, which offer increased flexibility and longer charging distances. Integration of wireless charging into various applications beyond smartphones, such as electric toothbrushes, drones, and medical devices, is gaining momentum. Standardization efforts by organizations like the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) and the adoption of common standards like Qi are fostering interoperability among different wireless charging devices are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Wireless charging is a technology that allows electronic devices to be charged without the use of wires. It does this by using electromagnetic induction to transfer energy from a power source to a receiving device.

Prominent Players in Wireless Charging Market

Analog Devices

Broadcom

Cypress Semiconductor

Energous

IDT

Infineon Technologies

Intel

Lite-On Semiconductor

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductor

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Wolfspeed

WiTricity

Powermat

Energizer

Duracell

Mophie

Anker

Belkin

Inductive Charging Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Inductive Charging dominate the global online market as it is widely adopted in consumer applications like smartphones and smartwatches. It benefits from a well-established ecosystem and strong industry support. The convenience of placing devices on charging pads without precise alignment has been a significant advantage for inductive charging. It's likely to remain dominant in these applications.

Electric Vehicles (EVs) is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the electric vehicles (EVs) is the leading segment due to increasing environmental concerns, government incentives, and advances in EV technology. As more consumers and businesses adopt electric vehicles, the demand for efficient and convenient charging solutions, including wireless charging, is expected to surge.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The United States, in particular, has been a significant player in the wireless charging market due to several factors. It has a robust technology and consumer electronics industry, driving demand for wireless charging solutions in smartphones, wearables, and other consumer devices. Additionally, North America has witnessed a growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), further boosting the wireless charging market. A well-established automotive industry, strong consumer demand, and regulatory support for EVs contribute to the region's prominence.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Wireless Charging market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Wireless Charging.

Key Developments in Wireless Charging Market

Key Questions Answered in Wireless Charging Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

