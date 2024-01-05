Global Virtual Private Network (Site-To-Site, Remote Access, Extranet) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Virtual Private Network Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Type (Site-To-Site, Remote Access, Extranet), Deployment Mode, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global virtual private network market size is expected to reach USD 151.92 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2023 to 2030

The rising level of cybersecurity threats is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. While high-speed data networks are being rolled out and connected devices are proliferating continuously, data security and privacy protection are emerging as major issues, as people visiting public places are often logging into unsecured Wi-Fi networks.

Individuals are particularly targeted by hackers when they enter into vulnerable hotspots and log on to unsecured networks. This is driving the adoption of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and leverage the encryption provided by the VPN technology to protect people from malicious activities.







The rising adoption of VPN solutions across several industry verticals and the growing security concerns are some of the significant factors that are driving the growth of the market. For an organization, a virtual private network can potentially encrypt any data to secure the organizational resources when the data is being transferred over a public internet connection.

Thus, a VPN subsequently helps in saving expenses by eliminating the need for leased lines. A VPN also helps in improving operational efficiency. For instance, Brown Bear Corporation, which deals with utility, environmental, and manufacturing applications, uses a VPN solution to allow the company's staff to connect to the Brown Bear store or the office to reduce the drive time and increase the management efficiency.



VPNs help in bypassing internet censorship. Since VPN services encrypt complete data, the government is unable to censor a VPN connection, thereby allowing both commercial users and individual users to access sites that would otherwise be impassable. Hence, companies and citizens often turn to VPN solutions to overcome enforced censorship and access the sites that are blocked in any particular country.

As a result, although countries, such as China, and Russia, among others, have imposed strict restrictions on VPNs; these restrictions have increased awareness about VPNs rather than restraining the growth of the market.



Virtual Private Network Market Report Highlights

The market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to rising security concerns across numerous end-use industries

The continued research and innovation by technology companies are driving the adoption of advanced technologies in various industry verticals, such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, telecommunications, among others

North America is expected to emerge as one of the leading regional markets owing to the aggressive spending on R&D and the high adoption of VPN solutions in the telecommunications industry. Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period

The software segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 49.6% in 2022. It is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

The cloud segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 73.0% in 2022 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Company Profiles

Avast Software s.r.o.

BlackBerry Limited.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

CyberGhost S.R.L.

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Absolute Software Corporation.

Opera Holdings

WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $41.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $151.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Component outlook

2.2.2. Type outlook

2.2.3. Connectivity outlook

2.2.4. Deployment outlook

2.2.5. End-use outlook

2.2.6. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Virtual Private Network Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.4. Virtual Private Network Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Virtual Private Network Market : Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Virtual Private Network Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Virtual Private Network Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Hardware

4.4. Software

4.5. Service



Chapter 5. Virtual Private Network Market : Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Virtual Private Network Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Virtual Private Network Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. Hosted

5.4. IP

5.5. MPLS



Chapter 6. Virtual Private Network Market : Connectivity Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Virtual Private Network Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. Virtual Private Network Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Site-to-site

6.4. Remote access

6.5. Extranet



Chapter 7. Virtual Private Network Market : Deployment Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Virtual Private Network Market: Key Takeaways

7.2. Virtual Private Network Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.3. Cloud

7.4. On-premise



Chapter 8. Virtual Private Network Market : Connectivity Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Virtual Private Network Market: Key Takeaways

8.2. Virtual Private Network Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

8.3. Commercial

8.4. Individual

8.5. Service Providers



Chapter 9. Virtual Private Network Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Regional Outlook

9.2. Virtual Private Network Market by Region: Key Takeaway



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

10.2. Market Participant Categorization

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Financial performance

10.2.3. Product benchmarking

10.2.4. Strategic initiatives

