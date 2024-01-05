Emergent Waste Solutions Inc. Appoints Christina Rao to the Advisory Board

Vancouver, B.C., Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent Waste Solutions Inc. (“EWS” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Christina Rao to the Advisory Board.



Christina Rao is the founder of Millionaire’s Club Inc., a stock market investing and lifestyle community. Ms. Rao brings extensive local and international experience in capital markets, holding executive-level positions. Her expertise lies in providing focused capital markets advisory across various sectors and driving shareholder value through operational success with business development and sales efforts. Christina has dedicated considerable time to building and maintaining strong investor and institutional relationships. Christina Rao served as an Officer and V.P. for a CSE listed technology company where she was pivotal in the Company’s growth, which helped increase shareholder value from $0.15 to over $4.

Kevin Hull, CEO of EWS: “We are pleased to have Ms. Rao become formally a part of the Company’s advisory board. She has been a supporter of EWS for more than half a decade now. Ms. Rao helped finance EWS in the early days. Her background, skills and relationship in the financial community will be immensely beneficial to the Company as it raises capital to meet its growth objectives.”

“Disruptive technology in the green space is where everyone should be looking. I've been close to the growth and development of Emergent Waste Solutions over the past few years and will continue to support the company as they do great things for the environment,” says Christina Rao. “I recognize that this is going to be one of the key sectors in the future economy, and believe EWS’ thermolysis technology is not only leading edge, but will have an impact on communities world-wide dealing with their waste problems. I look forward to helping the Company in its growth and development.”

About Emergent Waste Solutions Inc.

EWS is a BC company with worldwide rights to deploy the world leading Advanced Thermolysis System (“ATS”) technology. ATS is an innovative, secure, efficient, and proven method for the converting of waste materials such as MSW, tires, plastics, biomass, and livestock waste into marketable products, such as activated carbon, carbon black, biochar, bio-coal, biogas, and bio-oil. It currently has over $200 MM of potential projects in the pipeline. EWS and Buscando Resources Corp. (“Buscando”) (CSE: BRCO) have entered into a definitive amalgamation agreement dated effective September 18, 2023 pursuant to which Buscando will acquire all of the outstanding shares in the capital of EWS (the “EWS Shares”) by way of a three-cornered amalgamation.

