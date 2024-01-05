Global Data Preparation Tools (Self-service, Data Integration) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Preparation Tools Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Platform (Self-service, Data Integration), Deployment, Functions, Vertical (IT & Telecom, Retail & E-commerce, BFSI), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data preparation tools market size is anticipated to reach USD 16.88 billion by 2030

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2023 to 2030. Data preparation tools can help organizations augment their efficiency by ensuring easy access to data. The increasing demand for data analytics, particularly in the IT and retail sectors, is expected to drive the demand for data preparation tools.







The growth of the market can be attributed particularly to the capabilities of self-service data preparation tools to ensure easy interchangeability, collaboration, and profiling of data as well as to address the concerns associated with the safety of the data. Demand for self-service data preparation tools would continue to increase as data analytics companies continue to demand efficient solutions to access and analyze large volumes of data.



On-premise deployment of data preparation tools accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 as organizations preferred to adopt conventional data collection and preparation techniques. However, the demand for deployment of data preparation tools over the cloud is expected to grow over the forecast period, as cloud deployment can ensure easy access to data via virtual sources.



Data preparation tools help enterprises collect, analyze, and standardize data. The data collection sub-segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 27% in 2020. However, the market size of the data governance sub-segment is expected to increase noticeably over the forecast period.



The North America sub-segment accounted for the largest share of the market for data preparation tools in 2020. Demand for data preparation tools is expected to increase over the forecast period in line with the growing adoption of data preparation tools for data analytics in the U.S. However, the market size of the Asia Pacific sub-segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.



Data Preparation Tools Market Report Highlights

The demand for data preparation tools is expected to increase as various companies jointly adopt data governance initiatives

The market size of the IT and telecom sub-segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.6% over the forecast period

The market size of the Asia Pacific sub-segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the large-scale adoption of data preparation tools in retail analytics

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Data Preparation Tools Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.2. Market restraint analysis

3.3.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.4. Data preparation tools Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Industry analysis - Porter's

3.4.2. PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4. Data Preparation Tools Market: Platform Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Data Preparation Tools Market: Key Takeaways

4.2. Data Preparation Tools Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Self Service

4.4. Data Integration



Chapter 5. Data Preparation Tools Market: Deployment Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Data Preparation Tools Market: Key Takeaways

5.2. Data Preparation Tools Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3. On-premise

5.4. Cloud



Chapter 6. Data Preparation Tools Market: Functions Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Data Preparation Tools Market: Key Takeaways

6.2. Data Preparation Tools Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.3. Data Collection

6.4. Data Cataloging

6.5. Data Quality

6.6. Data Governance

6.7. Data Ingestion

6.8. Data Curation



Chapter 7. Data Preparation Tools Market: Vertical Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Data Preparation Tools Market: Key Takeaways

7.2. Data Preparation Tools Market: Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.3. IT and Telecom

7.4. Retail and E-commerce

7.5. BFSI

7.6. Healthcare

7.7. Energy and Utilities

7.8. Transportation

7.9. Manufacturing



Chapter 8. Data Preparation Tools Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Outlook

8.2. Data Preparation Tools Market by Region: Key Takeaway



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2. Market Participant Categorization

