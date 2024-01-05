Powder Coatings Market Set to Soar Past USD 25.16 Billion by 2030

Westford USA, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Powder Coatings market , increasing environmental awareness and regulatory pressure. The adoption of innovative powder coating technologies, such as UV-curable powder coatings, is on the rise, offering faster curing times and energy savings. Customization and color-matching services are gaining importance as industries seek unique and appealing coatings for their products are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Powder coating is a type of coating that is applied as a free-flowing, dry powder. The powder is electrostatically charged and sprayed onto the object to be coated. The object is then heated, which causes the powder to melt and form a hard, durable coating.

Prominent Players in Powder Coatings Market

AkzoNobel

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE

Behr Process

Chugoku Marine Paints

Covestro AG

Hempel A/S

Jotun

Kansai Paint

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

Tiger Coatings

Valspar

Epoxy and Polyester Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Epoxy and polyester dominate the global online market as they offer versatility in terms of application. They can be used in various industries, including automotive, appliances, and architectural, making them suitable for a wide range of coating requirements.

Powder Coatings is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the powder coatings is the leading segment as it offer excellent durability, corrosion resistance, and the ability to provide decorative finishes, making them ideal for various automotive components, from vehicle frames to wheels. Additionally, the automotive sector's focus on lightweight materials like aluminum, which benefits from powder coatings, contributes to sustained demand.

Asia Pacific is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, Asia Pacific is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. Particularly China, has become a global manufacturing hub for various industries, including automotive, appliances, and electronics. The need for efficient and high-quality coatings in these manufacturing processes has driven significant demand for powder coatings in the region.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Powder Coatings market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Powder Coatings.

Key Developments in Powder Coatings Market

In January 2023, Kroger partnered with Instacart to offer same-day delivery to more customers.

In February 2023, Walmart Grocery partnered with DoorDash to offer delivery from more than 1,000 stores.

Key Questions Answered in Powder Coatings Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

