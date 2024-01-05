Welcome to Be.Art, enjoy art and gain asset appreciation

George Town, Cayman Islands, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are a club that is constantly creating art, and by "we" I mean you, of course, who are reading this! We're not just talking about Digital Native Art, we're talking about all kinds of art including paintings, ceramics, sculptures, and other typical works of art. The singularity is now, as we are bringing GNFT and the Be.Art product series to the world.

Why the world needs GNFT?

1. Revolutionary authentication and anti-counterfeiting technology to safeguard the uniqueness of artworks. Compared to the traditional art market, which is highly dependent on the credit of centralized individuals and organizations, Be.Art will provide collectors, buyers, and connoisseurs with a brand new guarantee and experience through open source and decentralization.

2. Interesting perspective on art appreciation. Professionals will holographically capture all the sensible information of the artwork and reproduce it completely and without any loss; GNFT files are not "pictures", "videos", or 3D models, GNFT is a brand new digital medium.

3. Efficient value flow on the blockchain: The blockchain technology provided by Be.Art is based on our ability to maintain, repair, and store artworks in the real-world. On top of that, a steady stream of on-chain innovations, including derivatives, will emerge to provide users with a trading vehicle and platform.



IMAGE: Be.Art's pioneering artists' work from classical and contemporary culture

Be.Art Eco-Limited NFT is ready to meet you!

Be.Art is a popular club, and maybe we've talked too much about GNFT, so if you're neither an art collection holder nor a widely recognized art creator right now, can you join us in the club? The answer is yes!

In BLANKONART's art meta-universe, "Sophia" or "Void Tao" is the common name of our members (more on the interesting Be.Art worldview in the white paper). In order to differentiate between the members, each one of them has their own unique moniker, from "#1" to "#9999", which also represents the order of their membership in the Club.

Yes, we will be releasing a limited NFT series in conjunction with our partner hand-painted artists as our core member logo. This themed NFT will have these features:

1. a perpetual 5% share of the commissions from the trading of the 100 artworks in the GNFT pool

2. 10% of Be.Art's profits in perpetuity

3. 20% discount on commission for participating in GNFT transactions

4. Discounted VIP tickets to offline/online art exhibitions

5. Priority to own a personal art gallery

6. Free circulation in the secondary market

7. Other interesting features





About BE.ART

Be.Art, based on its expertise in the field of typical art collections and its industry network, has pioneered the establishment of gene-level standards for art collections, which have been translated into NFTs.The value of art collections has been embraced by more collectors, and NFTs have continued to gather more user consensus.

In January 2024, the official version of Be.Art will be with us!

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

