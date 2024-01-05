Global Peanut Allergy Treatment Market Report 2024: Analysis by Drug Class, Antihistamines, Epinephrine - Forecasts to 2030

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Peanut Allergy Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Drug Class (Antihistamines, Epinephrine), Route Of Administration, Distribution Channel, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global peanut allergy treatment market size is expected to reach USD 1.01 billion by 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.82% from 2024 to 2030

Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include a robust product pipeline, high disease prevalence, advancement in the drug delivery system, and strategic initiatives by key players.



Key market players are bolstering their pipeline for peanut allergy treatment through various strategies. For instance, Aravax initiated its series B funding round in December 2022, securing a USD 20 million investment from renowned Australian healthcare entrepreneurs Tenmile and Brandon Capital. This financing will enable Aravax to commence phase II clinical trials of PVX108, targeting individuals who experience allergic reactions to peanuts. Such fundings are expected to drive advancements in research and development programs.



The market is stimulated by the increasing number of product approvals for peanut allergy treatment. In January 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted authorization to PALFORZIA [Peanut (Arachis hypogaea) Allergen Powder-dnfp], developed by Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc.

PALFORZIA is the first immunotherapy medication approved for individuals with peanut allergies. It is an oral immune therapy designed to reduce allergy responses, including anaphylaxis triggered by accidental peanut ingestion. It is intended for individuals who have a confirmed allergy, with initial dose escalation recommended for children aged four to 17.



As of the first quarter of 2023, several promising pipeline products are undergoing clinical development. These include Viaskin Peanut by DBV Technologies, CA002 by Dupixient, and Camallegr, a collaborative effort between Sanofi and Regeneron. Additionally, other assets such as ADP101, VE416, INP20, and CNP-201 are also in development. The introduction of these medications is anticipated to contribute to the growth and expansion of the market during the projected forecast period.



Peanut Allergy Treatment Market Report Highlights

The epinephrine segment held the major market share in 2023. The standard of care for anaphylaxis treatment has been epinephrine auto-injectors, which are also essential in the management of allergies in emergency situations

By route of administration, the injectable segment dominated the market in 2023 owing to the development of injectable treatments that are practical, less painful, and easier to use for patients is being pursued in response to the growing emphasis on patient-centered care. This includes looking at alternative delivery systems for injectable therapies, such as wearable technology or auto-injectors

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment held the largest market share in 2023. Hospital pharmacies put more of an emphasis on offering patient support and information for people with peanut allergies

North America has established a strong regional position in the market. This is due to the presence of numerous pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and research organizations currently looking into new therapeutic strategies to address the underlying causes of peanut allergies, including gene therapy, biologics, and other immunomodulatory interventions

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Drug Class and Route of Administration Snapshot

2.3. Distribution Channel Snapshot

2.4. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.2.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.3. Market Trends and Outlook

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Rising product approvals for the treatment of peanut allergy

3.4.2. Increasing prevalence of peanut allergies

3.4.3. Increasing healthcare expenditure

3.5. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.1. High cost of the treatment and the products

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.6.1. SWOT Analysis; By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.6.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Route Of Administration Business Analysis

4.1. Peanut Allergy Treatment Market: Route Of Administration Movement Analysis

4.2. Oral

4.3. Injectable

4.4. Others



Chapter 5. Drug Class Business Analysis

5.1. Peanut Allergy Treatment Market: Drug Class Movement Analysis

5.2. Antihistamines

5.3. Epinephrine

5.4. Immunotherapies

5.5. Others



Chapter 6. Distribution Channel Business Analysis

6.1. Peanut Allergy Treatment Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

6.2. Hospital Pharmacy

6.3. Retail Pharmacy

6.4. Others



Chapter 7. Regional Business Analysis

7.1. Peanut Allergy Treatment Market Share By Region, 2023 & 2030



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Participant's overview

8.2. Financial performance

8.3. Participant categorization

8.3.1. Market Leaders

8.3.2. Peanut Allergy Treatment market Share Analysis, 2023

