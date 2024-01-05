Cassava Sciences Completes Dividend Distribution of Warrants to Shareholders

Shareholders of Record Received Warrants to Purchase Shares of Common Stock

Warrants Trade on Nasdaq Under the Ticker “SAVAW”

Warrant Holders Who Choose to Exercise During an Early Period Will Receive an Additional 0.5 of a Common Share Per Warrant



AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA) ("Cassava Sciences" or the "Company") today announced the completion of a previously announced distribution of warrants (the “Warrants”) to its shareholders. The Warrants now trade on Nasdaq under the ticker SAVAW.

Stockholders received four (4) Warrants for each ten (10) shares of the Company’s common stock held as of December 22, 2023 (the “Record Date”), rounded down to the nearest whole number for any fractional warrant. As an example, a shareholder who owned 1,000 shares of Cassava Sciences as of the Record Date received a distribution of 400 Warrants on January 3, 2024. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase, at the holder’s sole and exclusive election, one share of Cassava Sciences’ common stock at an initial exercise price of $33.00 per share plus, as applicable and as described below, the Bonus Share Fraction.

Warrant holders may cash-exercise their Warrants, or they may sell their Warrants on the open market. Cassava Sciences will receive cash proceeds only from Warrant holders who exercise their Warrants under the terms and conditions of a warrant agreement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

All Warrants will expire on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. New York City time, unless redeemed by the Company before that date. The Warrants will be redeemable by the Company on or after April 15, 2024, upon 20 calendar days’ notice. Warrants will have no financial value after they expire or are redeemed by the Company, whichever comes first.

Details of Bonus Share Program

All Warrant holders may participate in the Bonus Share Program. The Bonus Share Fraction entitles a holder to receive an additional 0.5 of a share of common stock for each Warrant exercised (the “Bonus Share Fraction”) without payment of any additional exercise price. The right to receive the Bonus Share Fraction will expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City time (the “Bonus Share Expiration Date”) upon the earlier of (i) the first business day following the last day of the first 30 consecutive trading day period, commencing on or after January 3, 2024, in which the daily volume weighted average price (“VWAP”) of the shares of common stock has been at least equal to a specified price, initially $26.40 per share, for at least 20 trading days (whether or not consecutive) (the “Bonus Price Condition”) and (ii) the date specified by the Company upon not less than 20 business days’ public notice. Any Warrant exercised after the Bonus Share Expiration Date will not be entitled to the Bonus Share Fraction. Cassava Sciences will make a public announcement of the Bonus Share Expiration Date (i) prior to market open on the Bonus Share Expiration Date in the case of a Bonus Price Condition and (ii) at least 20 business days prior to such date, in the case of the Company setting a Bonus Share Expiration Date.

The distribution of the Warrants has not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, because the issuance of a distribution in the form of a warrant for no consideration is not a sale or disposition of a security or interest in a security for value pursuant to Section 2(a)(3) of the Securities Act of 1933.

The Company has filed with the SEC a prospectus supplement, under its existing shelf registration statement, registering the shares of common stock underlying the Warrants. Warrant holders should carefully read this prospectus supplement, including the Risk Factors section included and incorporated by reference therein. Warrant Holders should also carefully read the Warrant Agreement as it contains important information about the terms and conditions of the Warrants.

Questions from shareholders regarding their financial accounts will need to be addressed by their financial broker/advisor. An augmented Q&A regarding this warrant distribution has been posted in the Investor’s section of the Company’s website, https://www.CassavaSciences.com

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Austin, Texas. Our mission is to detect and treat neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. Our novel science is based on stabilizing—but not removing—a critical protein in the brain. Simufilam, our lead product candidate, is in clinical testing in a pair of Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with Alzheimer’s disease dementia. Our product candidates have not been approved by any regulatory authority, and their safety, efficacy or other desirable attributes have not been established.

For more information, please visit: https://www.CassavaSciences.com

The foregoing press release does not purport to be a complete summary of the Company’s warrant distribution and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the warrant distribution related agreements and other relevant documents filed with the SEC and incorporated by reference herein in their entirety.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This Press Release and the Q&A referenced in it contain forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that may include but are not limited to: the development of new treatment options for people with Alzheimer’s disease; the long-term success of the Company; the Company’s ability to raise additional capital while protecting stockholders from excessive dilution; the design, scope, completion, intended purpose, or future results of our warrant distribution; any expected clinical results of our on-going Phase 3 studies of simufilam in Alzheimer’s disease; the treatment of people with Alzheimer’s disease dementia; the safety or efficacy of simufilam in people with Alzheimer’s disease dementia; expected cash use of proceeds from the warrant distribution, if any; the trading price and liquidly of the warrants; the continued development of an acceptable trading market for the warrants; whether and when warrants will be redeemed by the Company; whether the distribution of a warrant is a taxable event; comments made by our employees regarding the warrant distribution, simufilam, and potential benefits, if any, of our product candidates. These statements may be identified by words such as “may,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” and other words and terms of similar meaning.

Simufilam is our investigational product candidate. It is not approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction and its safety, efficacy or other desirable attributes have not been established in patients.

Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. Clinical results and analyses of our previous studies should not be relied upon as predictive of Phase 3 studies or any other study. Our clinical results from earlier-stage clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or results from later-stage or larger scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements or any scientific data we present or publish.

Forward looking statements are based largely on our current expectations and projections about future events. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, those risks relating to the ability to conduct or complete clinical studies on expected timelines, to demonstrate the specificity, safety, efficacy or potential health benefits of our product candidates, any unanticipated impacts of the warrant distribution on our business operations, and including those described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and future reports to be filed with the SEC. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations in any forward-looking statement. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking statements and events discussed in this Press Release and in the Q&A referenced in it are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except as required by law, we disclaim any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this news release. For further information regarding these and other risks related to our business, investors should consult our filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov

No Offer or Solicitation

This Press Release and the Q&A referenced in it shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. A Form 8-A registration statement and prospectus supplement describing the terms of the warrants has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and is available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Warrant holders and holders of Company common stock should read the prospectus supplement carefully, including the Risk Factors section included and incorporated by reference therein. This press release contains a general summary of the warrants. Please read the full text of the warrant agreement carefully as it will contain important information about the terms of the warrants.