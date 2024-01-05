German American Bank named a Best Bank 2024 by Newsweek

JASPER, Ind., Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German American Bank recently received recognition by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Regional Banks 2024. This award not only recognizes German American Bank’s exceptional financial performance, yet also the bank’s commitment to helping individuals, families and businesses throughout Indiana and Kentucky communities achieve greater prosperity and quality of life. Newsweek, in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, conducted an independent review of all of the nation’s regional community banks to name only 250 banks to this prestigious ranking. The study covered various aspects such as profitability, financial relevance, risk exposure to financial uncertainties, and overall health and stability of the financial institution. The analysis also included media reputation monitoring and independent customer surveys. Along with this national recognition, German American Bank is also listed as a top community bank in both the Indiana and Kentucky analysis with 5-star ratings in both state rankings.



In the announcement of the recognition, Newsweek’s Global Editor in Chief, Nancy Cooper, shared, “Unlike large national banks, regional banks are deeply rooted in local economies, understanding the unique needs of the people they serve. In an era where digital advancements can overshadow personalized service, regional banks stand out for their customer-centric financial services, proving that a community-centered approach can redefine the banking experience.”

"This is a special recognition for our entire German American Bank team,” states Neil Dauby, Chairman and CEO of German American Bank. "Our inclusion as one of America’s best regional community banks speaks to the strength of our Company and the dedicated efforts of our relationship and community focused team of professionals.”

For more information about this recognition visit: www.newsweek.com/rankings.

About German American Bank

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded (symbol: GABC) financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 76 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties and 14 counties in Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

For additional information, contact the German American Marketing Department at 812-482-1314.