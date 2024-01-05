Data Center Cooling Market to Surpass 56145.9 Million by 2030 Drives Due to Rapid Expansion of Cloud Computing

Westford, USA, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the data center cooling market is on a trajectory of significant growth, driven by an increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions and substantial planned investments. This burgeoning demand has paved the way for promising avenues of future growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Data Center Cooling Market”

Pages - 157

Tables – 122

Figures – 77

The landscape of data centers is undergoing a transformative surge, driven by several compelling factors in the data center cooling market. The proliferation of cloud services has revolutionized the way data is stored and accessed, compelling organizations to invest in new data center facilities to meet the surging demand for cloud infrastructure.

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/data-center-cooling-market

Prominent Players in Data Center Cooling Market

Schneider Electric SE

Vertiv Co.

Eaton Corporation plc

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.

STULZ GmbH

Asetek A/S

Coolcentric

Black Box Corporation

ClimateWorx International Inc.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

Johnson Controls International plc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nortek Air Solutions LLC

Siemens AG

Trane Technologies plc

Vigilent Corporation

Air Conditioners Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to the Widespread Preference for Air Conditioning Solutions

Air conditioners segment emerged as the dominant player in the data center cooling market, securing a substantial market share of over 30% of the overall revenue. This prominence is attributed to various end-users' widespread preference for air conditioning solutions.

The market in North America is anticipated to maintain its position as the global leader in the demand for data center cooling market, with a projected expansion at a remarkable CAGR exceeding 12.7%, as suggested by industry projections.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/data-center-cooling-market

Precision Air Conditioners Segment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to Technological Advancements

Precision air conditioners segment is poised for remarkable growth in the data center cooling market, with a projected CAGR surpassing 18% over the forecast period. This robust expansion can be attributed to a confluence of factors, chief among them being ongoing technological advancements in precision cooling technologies.

Regional markets in Asia Pacific are poised to ascend significantly in importance. This elevation in significance can be attributed to the escalating demand for data center cooling applications within the data center cooling market. One driving force behind this trend is the burgeoning number of external IT infrastructure service providers actively managing and operating mission-critical business data and applications.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the data center cooling market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Data Center Cooling Market

Schneider Electric SE recently made a significant announcement by introducing its EcoStruxure Micro Data Center C-Series. This innovative solution represents a compact, secure, and highly energy-efficient data center for edge computing applications. In an era where edge computing is gaining prominence due to its ability to bring data processing closer to the source, Schneider Electric's launch addresses the growing demand for robust edge data center solutions that ensure data reliability and security.

Vertiv Co. recently made a strategic move by acquiring E&I Engineering Ireland. E&I Engineering Ireland is renowned for its expertise in providing electrical switchgear and power distribution systems. This acquisition was a calculated step by Vertiv to expand and diversify its portfolio of power solutions tailored specifically for data centers.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/data-center-cooling-market

Key Questions Answered in Data Center Cooling Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global LED Modular Display Market

Global Reservoir Analysis Market

Global Mechanical Keyboard Market

Global Power Semiconductor Market

Global Security Robots Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com