Celona Extends Zero Trust Security to Private 4G/5G Networks With Palo Alto Networks

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celona, an innovator and pioneer of private wireless services, today announced an integration with Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, that brings greater visibility and secure access for enterprise devices connected over private 4G and 5G cellular wireless infrastructure.



Celona and Palo Alto Networks will demonstrate the new integration at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona.

The initial integration between Celona’s Orchestrator and Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR provides real-time mapping of device IMEI/IMSI data and IP addressing that enables automated enforcement of Zero Trust policies, such as security and incident profiling, secure access, and behavioral analysis of cellular connected IoT devices. Open APIs also allow the exchange of essential client information between Enterprise IoT Security offering on the Palo Alto Networks’ Network Security platform and Celona’s Edge OS.

The integration provides enterprise customers, particularly within industrial IoT sectors such as logistics, refinery, manufacturing, and transportation, with a myriad of tangible benefits. These include the ability to identify and profile cellular-connected IoT devices, automate risk assessment, detect malware, exploits and DNS threats while assuring end-to-end QOS from clients to applications over both the enterprise LAN and WAN. Celona now integrates with Palo Alto Networks Network Security Platform and Enterprise IoT security offering. This approach allows for dynamic, real time, granular, security policies per subscriber and equipment identities, groups, and ranges, not just security policies per IP. By leveraging IoT Security, customers will have access to additional visibility, behavior-analyses, and security policies/prevention per equipment identifier (IMEI, PEI).

“For 5G to live up to its promise of transforming industries, enterprises require assurance that the security of 5G networks, services, and applications is robust. Security built on the principles of a Zero Trust architecture has the potential to drive digital transformation across all industries, from manufacturing and industrial sectors to energy, healthcare, and more,” said Leonid Burakovsky, VP of Product Management 5G Security at Palo Alto Networks. “With Celona we’re offering enterprises an unmatched solution through seamless and secure integration with Celona's open 4G/5G architecture.”

“Our integration with Palo Alto Networks strengthens enterprise security strategies by delivering a unified access fabric supporting both private 4G and 5G technologies, allowing customers to now realize true end-to-end Zero Trust network security,” said Dariush Afshar, VP of Business Development and Strategic Operations at Celona.

