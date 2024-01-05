JAMES RIVER SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In James River To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in James River securities between August 7, 2023 and November 7, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/JRVR.

There is no cost or obligation to you.





NEW YORK, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (“James River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR) and reminds investors of the January 12, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) James River lacked effective internal controls regarding the recognition of restatement premiums for reinsurance; (2) that, as a result, the Company overstated its net income; (3) that the Company was reasonably likely to restate its financial results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On November 7, 2023, after the market closed, the Company announced its third quarter 2023 financial results in a press release, wherein James River disclosed that it had "identified an error in the accounting for reinstatement premium . . . in its Excess & Surplus Lines segment" in the previously issued financial statements for the second quarter of 2023. Specifically, the error resulted in overstatements of net income of $7.8 million and $10.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, as well as understatements of ceded written premium, and overstatements of net written premium and net earned premium of $9.4 million and $12.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. Moreover, it had identified a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting because the "Company's control over the review of the determination of when reinstatement premiums for reinsurance should be recognized did not operate effectively[.]"

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.99, or 7%, to close at $13.15 on November 8, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding James River’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e8a581f-1c68-4596-885c-0a64b18c9ae1



