DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2023

French public limited company (société anonyme)
with a share capital of €1,472,621,617.50
Registered office : 1973, boulevard de la Défense
92000 Nanterre – France
552 037 806 RCS Nanterre
Total number of shares589,048,647
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock)		589,048,647
Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock)570,809,915

