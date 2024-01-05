XOX Labs Launches a One-Stop Platform to Fulfil DeFi Needs of Worldwide Users

Road Town, BVI, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where decentralized finance (DeFi) is reshaping the world of digital asset management, XOX Labs is set to make waves with the launch of its new suite of Multichain DeFi Dapps and Web3 Solutions. Solutions developed by XOX Labs make access to swap, stake, store, play, refer, invest, and reward much easier across all leading blockchain ecosystems

XOX Labs has meticulously developed a suite of key features and services aimed at enhancing the user experience in decentralized finance. The Instant Swap at Best Rates is a standout service, utilizing over 150 DEXs and 30+ DEX Aggregators.

In addition, the platform also offers Staking OX for Protocol Fee Earnings, which enables users to earn a share of the protocol fees to promote active participation in the XOX ecosystem. This is complemented by the Passive Stable Rewards with XOXS feature, where users holding and staking XOX receive XOXS, a USD-pegged crypto-collateralized stablecoin, providing a stable and potentially lucrative passive income stream.

Engagement and community growth are fostered through the Gamified Referral Program, where both referrers and referees benefit from a share of the protocol fees. This program not only rewards users but also encourages the organic growth of the XOX community. The Comprehensive Token Tracking service further enhances user experience by allowing the management and tracking of multiple tokens across various chains through the XOX Portfolio Manager.

XOX Labs is not just stopping here. With a roadmap filled with upcoming utilities like XOX Dex V2, Multi-Chain Launchpad, Mobile App/Wallet, and Coin Listing/Rating Site, the platform is continuously evolving. These developments are set to add massive value to the ecosystem over time, reinforcing XOX Labs' position at the forefront of the DeFi space.

For those with a competitive streak, the XOX offers a chance to win XOX-funded rewards, adding an element of excitement. Meanwhile, the Early Access to Promising Projects feature through the XOX Multi-chain Launchpad allows users to discover and invest in upcoming crypto projects, staying ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving crypto landscape.

XOX LABS is a fully doxx and CERTIK AUDITED project.



To learn more, visit: https://xoxlabs.io/



Join the conversation at https://t.me/xoxlabsofficial



Presale: https://www.pinksale.finance/launchpad/0x6EaE3764f63e01e4eDEC705F2D02E98f83b476c4?chain=ETH



About XOX Labs:

XOX Labs has emerged as a leading platform in decentralized finance (DeFi), dedicated to providing innovative solutions that empower users in their financial journey. With a focus on security, accessibility, and user-centric design, XOX Labs is committed to redefining the DeFi experience.

Website: https://xoxlabs.io/



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.