The Honest Company Announces Appointment of Dorria L. Ball as Chief People Officer

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company, a digitally-native consumer products company dedicated to creating clean- and sustainably-designed products spanning baby care, beauty, personal care, wellness and household care, today announced Dorria L. Ball as the Company’s new Chief People Officer (CPO), effective immediately. Ball has served in this role on an interim basis since August of 2023. Reporting directly to Carla Vernón, CEO of The Honest Company, Ball will continue working alongside Honest’s executive leadership team and Board of Directors as the leader of the People & Workplace function.







“At Honest, we believe that values, business performance, DEI, and people-driven development all work together to accelerate our strong and unique position in the marketplace. As our interim CPO, over the last several months, Dorria has already strengthened our people and purpose-centered organization, proving she is the right person to continue to shepherd these signature elements of our Honest culture,” said Carla Vernón, CEO of The Honest Company. “Dorria is a confident and kind-hearted leader and widely recognized executive coach who sees the world through multiple lenses with every decision she makes. As our company continues on our Transformation Initiative, this approach will be critical to the continued development of our people and high performance culture at Honest.”

Ball is both a highly sought-after executive coach and an experienced leader with over 20 years of U.S. and global human resources experience in the consumer packaged goods industry. Before joining Honest, Ball was the founder and president of Global Ballance Group, specializing in leadership and organizational development for C-Suite executives from Fortune 500 companies. Prior to that work, she held Vice President of Human Resources roles at Mondelez and Kraft Foods where she served as the HR Business Leader for groups including U.S. Sales, Latin America, and Global Diversity. Throughout her career, Ball has lent her talents to purpose-centered non-profit boards, including The Network of Executive Women and Dress for Success Worldwide. Ball holds executive coaching certifications from Columbia University and the International Coach Federation and is a member of the Executive Leadership Council.

"During the time that I've spent working with The Honest Company, I have been energized by the strength and commitment of the Honest team. The entire Honest Team is dedicated to furthering the mission of this great company and it is an honor to assume the CPO role doing what I love most, enabling organizations and individuals to exceed their potential,” said Dorria L. Ball, CPO of The Honest Company. “I am thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Carla and her Executive Team to usher Honest into this next chapter of innovation and growth.”

The Company anticipates a seamless transition and re-affirms its full year revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook communicated in its November 8, 2023 third quarter earnings release.

About The Honest Company

The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST) is a digitally-native consumer products company dedicated to creating clean- and sustainably-designed products spanning baby care, beauty, personal care, wellness and household care. Honest products are available via Honest.com, third-party ecommerce customers and approximately 51,000 retail locations across the United States, Canada and Europe. Based in Los Angeles, CA, the Company’s mission, to inspire everyone to love living consciously, is driven by its values of transparency, trust, sustainability and a deep sense of purpose around what matters most to its consumers: their health, their families and their homes. For more information about the Honest Standard and the Company, please visit www.honest.com.

