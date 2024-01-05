Air Cleaner Filters Market size to grow by USD 9.50 billion between 2023 – 2024 | Growing emissions owing to increasing economic activities to drive the market growth - Technavio

New York, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Air Cleaner Filters Market size is set to grow by USD 9.50 billion, and register a CAGR of almost 6.97%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. The primary driver behind the air cleaner filter market expansion is the rising emissions due to the escalation of economic operations. Key drivers include heightened pollution concerns, prompting demand for HEPA filters, activated carbon filters, UV, and ionizer air purifiers. True HEPA filters, charcoal filters, carbon pre-filters, negative ion generators, and carbon-impregnated filters meet consumer needs for improved indoor air quality, reflecting the market's response to escalating environmental challenges.

Air Cleaner Filters Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

End-User HVAC Industrial Automotive Others

Distribution Channel Offline Online

Geography APAC Europe North America Middle East And Africa South America



The HVAC segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. The HVAC segment encompasses commercial, residential, and industrial segments. Notably, the commercial sector holds a substantial market share. The deterioration of indoor air quality (IAQ) has prompted the adoption of enhanced air purification filters.

Receive our market sample report now to gain access to a detailed analysis of the air cleaner filter market

Air Cleaner Filters Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 companies operating in the market. Some of these companies include American Air Filter Co. Inc., Camfil AB, Carrier Global Corp., Cummins Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Dyson Group Co., Filtration Group Corp., Honeywell International Inc., IQAir AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Unilever PLC, United Filter Industries Pvt. Ltd., Whirlpool Corp., and Donaldson Co. Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

The air cleaner filters market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The recovery in the automotive industry and the development of next-generation engines will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the growing sales of electric vehicles will hamper the market growth.

Air Cleaner Filters Market 2024 – 2028: Market dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The primary trend shaping the Air Cleaner Filters Market revolves around the rising concern for Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) in buildings. This escalating focus drives the demand for advanced filtration solutions such as electrostatic filters, media air filters, pleated air filters, fiberglass air filters, and washable air filters. Moreover, the market witnesses a surge in interest in electronic air cleaners, portable air purifiers, and smart air purifiers, catering to the evolving needs for improved indoor air standards and cleaner environments.

Significant Market Challenges

A significant challenge hindering the Air Cleaner Filters Market's growth is the lack of awareness regarding the replacement of air cleaner filters. This impacts consumer understanding of crucial aspects like MERV ratings, CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate), VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) filters, PM filtration, and ozone considerations. Furthermore, the necessity of air quality sensors, nanotechnology filters, and hybrid air purification systems often remains underestimated, impeding optimal performance and efficiency in maintaining healthier indoor air environments.

Download the sample report now for information on the Air Cleaner Filters Market challenges.

Air Cleaner Filters Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist air cleaner filters market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the air cleaner filters market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the air cleaner filter market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air cleaner filters market vendors

Download now to uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies in air cleaner filters market - Download the Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

