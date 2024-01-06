Urinary Catheters Market size to grow by USD 2.44 billion from 2023 to 2028| Growing demand for antimicrobial-coated urinary catheters to drive the market growth - Technavio

New York, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Urinary Catheters Market size is projected to increase by USD 2.44 billion between 2023 and 2028, and register a CAGR of 7.63%, according to Technavio’s latest market research report estimates. The escalating need for antimicrobial-coated urinary catheters significantly drives the Urinary Catheters Market. This growth owes to their efficacy in reducing infections associated with catheterization. From Foley to intermittent, indwelling to urethral catheters, this demand spans various types. Catering to bladder dysfunction and urinary drainage, these catheters, including suprapubic ones tailored for males and females, exemplify a significant shift towards advanced solutions ensuring patient safety and care. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Buy the report now

Urinary Catheters Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

Product Internal Urinary Catheters External Urinary Catheters

Gender Male Female

Geography North America Europe Asia Rest Of World (ROW)



The internal urinary catheters segment is expected to experience notable market share growth during the forecast period. These catheters have hollow and partially flexible tubes and are designed to address urinary incontinence. There are two primary types of catheters: Foley or indwelling catheters and intermittent catheters. Indwelling or Foley catheters can remain in the bladder for varying durations, depending on the patient's condition.

Detail Insights on the impact of each segment and make informed business decisions, download the sample report now

Urinary Catheters Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio provides a detailed analysis of around 25 companies operating in the market. Some of these companies include Adapta Medical Inc., Amsino International Inc., B.Braun SE, Bactiguard Holding AB, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Cook Group Inc., Cure Medical LLC, Go Medical Industries Pty Ltd., Hollister Inc., J and M Urinary Catheters LLC, Manfred Sauer GmbH, Medi Globe Technologies GmbH, Medtronic Plc, Ribbel International Ltd., ROCAMED, and Teleflex Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

The urinary catheters market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The rising geriatric population with urinary incontinence will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the complications and risks associated with urinary catheters will hamper the market growth.

Urinary Catheters Market 2024 – 2028: Market dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The market landscape for Urinary Catheters witnesses a notable trend with the emergence of female external catheters, contributing to market growth. These catheters, including antimicrobial and closed system ones, focus on infection prevention. Tailored for addressing urinary incontinence and various urological disorders, they cater to geriatric urology and neurogenic bladder conditions. This trend showcases a proactive shift in healthcare, emphasizing patient comfort, and innovative solutions in the urinary catheters segment.

Significant Market Challenges

The Urinary Catheters Market faces a substantial hurdle in its growth trajectory due to stringent regulations surrounding medical devices. Compliance requirements impact the manufacturing of silicone catheters, latex catheters, polyurethane catheters, and hydrophilic catheters, including those designed for urinary retention and pediatric use. Regulatory constraints on disposable catheters and overall urology devices pose challenges, necessitating meticulous adherence to compliance standards, thereby influencing the market dynamics for urinary catheters and related medical devices.

Download the sample report now for information on the Urinary Catheters Market challenges.

Urinary Catheters Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist urinary catheters market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the urinary catheters market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the urinary catheters market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of urinary catheters market vendors

Download now to uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies of urinary catheters market - Download Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

Related Reports:

Electrophysiology Catheters Market: The global electrophysiology catheters market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,249.07 million at a CAGR of 8.73% between 2022 and 2027.

Cardiovascular Catheters Market: The cardiovascular catheters market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.97% between 2022 and 2027. The cardiovascular catheters market size is forecast to increase by USD 6.97 billion.

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Attachment