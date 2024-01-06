Changing Tides Addiction Treatment Center is Now In-Network with Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance

Kitty Hawk. NC, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Changing Tides has announced that it now offers its partial hospitalization program in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield. One of the most common barriers patients with addiction and substance abuse problems face when seeking treatment is finding a way to pay for programs such as a partial hospitalization program (PHP). Insurance carriers are increasingly recognizing addiction treatment as an essential health service. Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) is proud to partner with Changing Tides so more people seeking rehabilitation can receive the care they need without worrying about how they’ll afford it.

Changing Tides is an in-network rehab that accepts BCBS insurance located in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. It serves patients in Virginia Beach, Charlotte, South Carolina, Durham, Greenville and Norfolk. Some patients even come from as far away as Delaware for treatment programs due to the center’s peaceful and picturesque setting on the North Carolina coast. This location allows patients to escape the day-to-day stressors that may make it more difficult for them to resist the temptation to overuse substances.

The programs Changing Tides offers are often tailored to patients’ needs. An individual in need of rehabilitation may be able to choose a program designed to treat specific drug or substance addictions, including alcoholism, methamphetamine abuse, opioid addiction, fentanyl abuse and heroin dependence. The programs address the physical and mental factors behind addiction and help patients discontinue using the substances they’re dependent on in a controlled manner so that they don’t experience adverse withdrawal symptoms.

Each patient has unique factors that have shaped their addictions, which is why Changing Tides builds its programs around each patient's specific issues and needs. For instance, many patients require more than a simple detox program, and depending on their needs, they may choose to continue with long-term rehab, sober living or family therapy to support their recovery further.

Outpatient addiction program options are tailored toward individuals who need special care and attention but simply can’t shelve their real-world responsibilities long enough to complete a traditional rehabilitation program. While some patients excel in outpatient programs, others require a more hands-on approach and some form of inpatient care. Changing Tides addresses this concern with a partial hospitalization program that allows patients to attend school or work or fulfill family responsibilities while still being able to stay at the facility during times of particular need or crisis, such as during detox, when tempted to regress or when experiencing a relapse. Some patients benefit from a partial hospitalization program as their initial course of treatment, while others may use it after completing an inpatient program.

When considering treatment options, people with an addiction are often forced to make difficult choices based on finances and the high cost of treatment. Outpatient programs are significantly less expensive than inpatient programs, but some patients may need more attentive care than outpatient programs can provide. The National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics compared the cost of detox programs, inpatient treatment and outpatient programs and found that any form of inpatient care was much more expensive than comparable outpatient alternatives.

The financial realities convince many people that paying less for an outpatient program is better. Without the targeted services they need, however, they may end up back where they started or in an even worse situation if they experience a relapse. The chances that an individual successfully beats an addiction increase with inpatient care or partial hospitalization programs and aftercare services that keep patients in contact with a team of professional addiction experts.

Changing Tides offers a PHP program that provides more flexibility than standard outpatient or inpatient programs. It also reduces costs by focusing on the services the patient truly needs. Patients attend group therapy for 3 hours a day, up to 5 days a week. When they’re not in the facility, they're assigned specific goals to accomplish while they’re dealing with their day-to-day responsibilities. They can report to their caseworkers how well they’ve handled those objectives. For those who need more support, Changing Tide’s PHP provides housing for individuals in the program so that they can stay in a sober environment throughout treatment.

The PHP program is effective at teaching patients coping strategies they can use to avoid triggers for their addictions. It presents real-life experiences that demonstrate how to handle exposure to common triggers on a case-by-case basis. Patients can describe an experience that made them wish to return to substance abuse. That experience can then be explored, and an appropriate coping strategy can be identified.

Though patients in the PHP program can work and visit family and friends, they remain at the facility each night so they’re able to receive the care they need and remain at a distance from the stresses that may lead them back toward their addiction.

In traditional healthcare systems, those who've found the cost of initial treatment out of reach have also found the expense of ongoing care following a stay at a facility prohibitive. But insurance now allows people to receive the life-changing treatment they desperately need. Changing Tides accepts insurance from multiple healthcare insurance providers.

Because Changing Tides offers its PHP program in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield, people with select BCBS health plans may access care at a fraction of the cost they'd expect without insurance. This is excellent news for those who’ve delayed enrolling in a rehab program due to their financial limitations because it can make treatment programs much more affordable and accessible.

Changing Tides works with patients to verify whether their health plans cover inpatient, outpatient or partial hospitalization programs. Contact Changing Tides to verify one’s BCBS coverage for PHP addiction treatment. Changing Tides also works with other major insurance carriers to help people afford treatment.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Changing Tides Addiction Treatment Center

Contact Person: Aubrey Dunning

Phone: 252-715-3905

Address: 3512 N Virginia Dare Trail

City: Kitty Hawk

State: NC

Postal Code: 27949

Country: United States

Website: https://changingtidesobx.com/

