Dialysis Equipment Market Forecast Reveals High-Growth Potential by 2030: Comprehensive Study on Synthetic High-flux Membranes and Increased Adoption in Hospitals

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dialysis Equipment Market by Type (Synthetic High-flux Membranes, Unmodified Cellulose Low-flux Membranes), Application (Buffer Exchange, Drug Binding Studies, Salt Removal), End-User - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Dialysis Equipment Market is expected to witness a notable surge in demand, as per a new research report added to a prominent market research website's collection. With an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.78% from 2023 to 2030, the market size is projected to reach USD 38.87 billion by 2030, up from its recorded value of USD 22.99 billion in 2022.

This latest market segmentation and coverage report provides an in-depth analysis of the Dialysis Equipment Market, offering insights into several key areas across the type, application, end-user, and regional segments. A precise study of synthetic high-flux membranes and unmodified cellulose low-flux membranes provides clear market insights, as well as a thorough evaluation of applications spanning buffer exchange, drug binding studies, and salt removal, among others.

The study emphasizes the significance of serum and blood treatment applications in driving market share. Hospitals, as end-users, are projected to lead the market space, showcasing substantial growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the wide-reaching regional analysis underscores the Americas as commanding the majority market share, particularly driven by contributions across notable areas including the United States, Canada, and Brazil.

Key Company Profiles

Advin Health Care

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Dialife SA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

HEMOCLEAN CO., LTD.

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Nipro Corporation

NxStage Medical, Inc.

Rockwell Medical Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Terumo Corporation

Trivitron Healthcare

V J Industries

The report propounds vital questions addressed within its scope:

What is the growth projection for the Dialysis Equipment Market?

Which product segments offer the highest investment returns?

What are the emergent technological trends within this market?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

The Dialysis Equipment Market report marks an invaluable source for stakeholders, investors, and industry experts, providing key insights to stay ahead and harness potential market opportunities.



