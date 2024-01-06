Drug Eluting Balloon Market Forecast: Significant Growth Predicted in Coronary and Peripheral DEBs by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drug Eluting Balloon Market by Type (Coronary Drug Eluting Balloon, Peripheral Drug Eluting Balloon), Coating Technology (EnduraCoat, FreePac, Paccocath), End User - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest market analysis on the Drug Eluting Balloon (DEB) sector reveals a robust expansion trajectory, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.21% from 2023 to 2030. Advanced insights into this burgeoning market indicate that by the end of the forecast period, it will have reached a valuation of USD 2,650.47 million, driven predominantly by developments in Coronary and Peripheral DEBs.

Within the array of Drug Eluting Balloons, differing types are analyzed, including Coronary Drug Eluting Balloon and Peripheral Drug Eluting Balloon, with the former holding the majority market share in the recent year. Detailed examination of the subsets of these balloons, such as Coronary and Peripheral DCB, further enriches the market understanding.

An expansive section of the study is dedicated to end-users, including Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Cath Labs, and Hospitals, with Hospitals commanding a significant majority of the market in the preceding year.

Regional analysis encompasses a comprehensive view across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa, with the Europe, Middle East & Africa region reported to hold the prevailing market share recently, succeeded by the Americas.

The report's advanced analytics answer crucial market-derived questions, enabling decision-makers to chart proficient market entry and expansion strategies. Insights into the latest technology trends and regulatory frameworks provide stakeholders with an edge in the rapidly evolving Drug Eluting Balloon Market landscape.



