Global In-Wheel Motor Market: Expansion Driven by Advancements in Electric Vehicle Technologies

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In-Wheel Motor Market by Propulsion (Battery Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles), Motor Type (Axial, Radial), Cooling Type, Weight, Power Output, Vehicle - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The In-Wheel Motor Market size was estimated at USD 1.07 billion in 2022, USD 1.42 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 33.06% to reach USD 10.54 billion by 2030.







Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report analyzes various sub-markets, forecasts revenues, and examines emerging trends in each category to provide a comprehensive outlook on the In-Wheel Motor Market.

Based on Propulsion, the market is studied across Battery Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles. The Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.





Based on Motor Type, the market is studied across Axial and Radial. The Axial is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.





Based on Cooling Type, the market is studied across Air-Cooled and Liquid-Cooled. The Liquid-Cooled is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.





Based on Weight, the market is studied across 20 KG to 30 KG, Less Than 20 KG, and More Than 31 KG. The More Than 31 KG is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.





Based on Power Output, the market is studied across 60-90 KW, Above 90 KW, and Up to 60 KW. The Above 90 KW is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.





Based on Vehicle, the market is studied across Luxury and Mid-Priced. The Luxury is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.





Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.0% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

BYD Co. Ltd.

Komachine Co., Ltd.

Maccon GmbH & Co. KG

Magnetic Innovations B.V.

Mellow Boards GmbH

MW Motors s.r.o.

NSK Ltd.

PMW Dynamics

Protean Electric Limited

Saietta Group PLC

Schaeffler AG

Tajima Motor Corporation

UmbraGroup S.p.A.

Ziehl-Abegg SE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p9vpyv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment