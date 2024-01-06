Global Atomic Force Microscopy Market to Reach $861.5 Million by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atomic Force Microscopy - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Atomic Force Microscopy estimated at US$486.8 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$861.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Industrial, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$628.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Research segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $142.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Atomic Force Microscopy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$142.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$151.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 81 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $486.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $861.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

