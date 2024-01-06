Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market by End-User Industry (Chemical Processing Industry, Construction, Oil & Gas), Application (Cables, Coatings, Films) - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market size was estimated at USD 1.93 billion in 2022, USD 2.01 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.79% to reach USD 2.81 billion by 2030.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report analyzes various sub-markets, forecasts revenues, and examines emerging trends in each category to provide a comprehensive outlook on the Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market.

  • Based on End-User Industry, the market is studied across Chemical Processing Industry, Construction, and Oil & Gas. The Chemical Processing Industry is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

  • Based on Application, the market is studied across Cables, Coatings, Films, Membranes, Pipes, Sheets, and Tubes. The Sheets is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

  • Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers invaluable insights into the vendor landscape Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market. By evaluating their impact on overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we provide companies with a comprehensive understanding of their performance and the competitive environment they confront. This analysis also uncovers the level of competition in terms of market share acquisition, fragmentation, dominance, and industry consolidation during the study period.

Key Company Profiles:

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Polyvinylidene Fluoride Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include Acuro Organics Limited, American Water Chemicals Inc., Applied Membranes Inc., BWA Water Additives UK Limited, Ecolab Inc., General Electric Company, Genesys International Corporation Ltd, Kemira Oyj, King Lee Technologies, Koch Separation Solutions, Kureha Corporation, Lenntech BV, Reverse Osmosis Chemicals International, Suez SA, and Veolia Water Technologies.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages184
Forecast Period2023 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$2.01 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$2.81 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.7%
Regions CoveredGlobal

