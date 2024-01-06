Global Women's Sports & Swimwear Market: Synthetic Materials and E-commerce Channel Spearheading Growth

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Women's Sports & Swimwear Market by Material (Natural, Synthetic), Distribution Channel (Brand Outlets, Discount Stores, Ecommerce) - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Women's Sports & Swimwear Market size was estimated at USD 19.03 billion in 2022, USD 20.58 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.63% to reach USD 36.92 billion by 2030.







Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report analyzes various sub-markets, forecasts revenues, and examines emerging trends in each category to provide a comprehensive outlook on the Women's Sports & Swimwear Market.

Based on Material, the market is studied across Natural and Synthetic. The Natural is is further studied across Cotton and Silk. The Synthetic is is further studied across Neoprene, Nylon, Polyester, and Spandex. The Synthetic is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.





Based on Distribution Channel, the market is studied across Brand Outlets, Discount Stores, Ecommerce, and Supermarkets & Hypermarkets. The Brand Outlets is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.





Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers invaluable insights into the vendor landscape Women's Sports & Swimwear Market. By evaluating their impact on overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we provide companies with a comprehensive understanding of their performance and the competitive environment they confront. This analysis also uncovers the level of competition in terms of market share acquisition, fragmentation, dominance, and industry consolidation during the study period.Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $20.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36.92 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

