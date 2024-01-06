Global Women's Sports & Swimwear Market: Synthetic Materials and E-commerce Channel Spearheading Growth

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Women's Sports & Swimwear Market by Material (Natural, Synthetic), Distribution Channel (Brand Outlets, Discount Stores, Ecommerce) - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Women's Sports & Swimwear Market size was estimated at USD 19.03 billion in 2022, USD 20.58 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.63% to reach USD 36.92 billion by 2030.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report analyzes various sub-markets, forecasts revenues, and examines emerging trends in each category to provide a comprehensive outlook on the Women's Sports & Swimwear Market.

  • Based on Material, the market is studied across Natural and Synthetic. The Natural is is further studied across Cotton and Silk. The Synthetic is is further studied across Neoprene, Nylon, Polyester, and Spandex. The Synthetic is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

  • Based on Distribution Channel, the market is studied across Brand Outlets, Discount Stores, Ecommerce, and Supermarkets & Hypermarkets. The Brand Outlets is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

  • Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers invaluable insights into the vendor landscape Women's Sports & Swimwear Market. By evaluating their impact on overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we provide companies with a comprehensive understanding of their performance and the competitive environment they confront. This analysis also uncovers the level of competition in terms of market share acquisition, fragmentation, dominance, and industry consolidation during the study period.Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages182
Forecast Period2023 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$20.58 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$36.92 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate8.6%
Regions CoveredGlobal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bhyo7l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Global Women Sports & Swimwear Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Athletics
                            
                            
                                Sporting Goods and Equipment
                            
                            
                                Sportswear
                            
                            
                                Swimwear
                            
                            
                                Women's Sports and Swimwear
                            
                            
                                Womens Sportswear
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data