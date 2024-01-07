Important January 22, 2024 MDRX Deadline Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Veradigm Inc. (MDRX) Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., Jan. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against Veradigm Inc. (“Veradigm”) (NASDAQ: MDRX). The action charges Veradigm with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company’s business, operations, and prospects. As a result of Veradigm’s materially misleading statements and omissions to the public, Veradigm’s investors have suffered significant losses.



LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: JANUARY 22, 2024

CLASS PERIOD: FEBRUARY 26, 2021 THROUGH JUNE 13, 2023

Jonathan Naji, Esq. at (484) 270-1453 or via email at info@ktmc.com

VERADIGM’S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

The Class Period begins on February 26, 2021. On the prior day, Veradigm issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results. That same day, Veradigm hosted an earnings call led by certain defendants wherein they touted the company’s financial performance. During the Class Period, defendants emphasized Veradigm’s strong revenue, gross margin, and EBITDA growth to investors during the company’s quarterly earnings calls. These and similar statements during the Class Period were materially false and misleading when made.

The truth began to be revealed on February 28, 2023, when Veradigm disclosed that the company had “detected certain internal control failures related to revenue recognition that have occurred over the prior six quarters, resulting in a mis-statement to reported revenues during those periods.” As a result, Veradigm reported, among other things, that it would not be filing its 2022 annual report on time. Following this news, the price of Veradigm common stock declined $2.12 per share, or nearly 13%, from a close of $16.61 per share on February 28, 2023, to close at $14.49 per share on March 1, 2023.

Then on March 22, 2023, Veradigm announced that the size and scope of the revenue misstatements were significantly greater than previously disclosed, revealing that revenues had been overstated by approximately $40 million and that quarterly filings in fiscal years 2021 and 2022 could no longer be relied upon, and would need to be restated. Moreover, Veradigm revealed that the company would “report one or more material weaknesses . . . related to the recognition of revenue and certain other non-routine review controls.” Finally, Veradigm disclosed that it was lowering its previously disclosed fiscal year 2023 revenue guidance range by another $10 million. Following this news, Veradigm’s stock price fell $0.39, or 2.9%, to close at $12.98 per share on March 22, 2023.

On June 13, 2023, Veradigm announced that it had identified additional revenue misstatements dating back to fiscal year 2020 and that an internal review on the nature and extent of the accounting and internal control errors would take longer than previously disclosed. As a result, Veradigm revealed that the company would not meet the deadline to file its fiscal 2022 annual report with the SEC. Following this news, the price of Veradigm common stock declined $0.53 per share, or more than 4.4%, from a close of $12.02 per share on June 13, 2023, to close at $11.49 per share on June 14, 2023.

After the complaint was filed, the company revealed on December 8, 2023, that its Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Poulton, resigned from his role as CEO and stepped down from the Board. Also, Leah S. Jones resigned as the company’s Chief Financial Officer.

Veradigm investors may, no later than January 22, 2024, move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff for the class. The class action complaint against Veradigm, Erwini v. Veradigm Inc., et al., Case No. 23-cv-16205, is filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

