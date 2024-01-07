Akoya Biosciences and Thermo Fisher Scientific Announce a License and Distribution Agreement to Deliver Spatial Multiomics Workflow

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: AKYA), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that it has entered into a license and distribution agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. The agreement enables Akoya to market the combination of Akoya’s spatial biology solutions, including its PhenoImager® systems and PhenoCode™ reagents with the Thermo Fisher ViewRNA In Situ Hybridization Assays, for detection of protein and RNA biomarkers in tissue samples.



The agreement facilitates a streamlined workflow for whole-slide, multiomic imaging, where protein and RNA biomarkers play complementary roles in defining cell phenotypes and cell states, respectively, in a tissue sample. Measuring both protein and RNA analytes provides researchers with a more comprehensive understanding of tumor progression, molecules and biologics, enabling development of more accurate biomarker signatures.

The Thermo Fisher ViewRNA assays are compatible with Akoya's PhenoCode™ protein panels, which deliver industry-leading solutions for high-plex and high-throughput spatial proteomics. The aim is to offer a comprehensive suite of ready-to-use and customizable multiomic solutions, streamlining the progression of biomarker programs from discovery to diagnostics.

“We are excited to work with Thermo Fisher to combine their RNA solutions with our platforms to offer a leading multiomic solution for researchers to further advance the spatial biology field,” said Brian McKelligon, CEO, Akoya Biosciences.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research: PhenoCode™ Panels and PhenoCycler®, PhenoImager® Fusion and PhenoImager HT Instruments. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

