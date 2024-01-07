Erika Skaar Appointed as MRI Clinical Sales Specialist

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InkSpace Imaging, a leader in human centric medical imaging technology announced the appointment of Erika Skaar as MRI Clinical Sales Specialist. Erika brings a wealth of expertise and experience in radiologic technology, underpinned by her associate's degree in the field.



"Erika's appointment marks a significant step forward for InkSpace Imaging in our mission to revolutionize the medical imaging industry," said Howard Peters, Vice President of Sales and Marketing of InkSpace Imaging. "Her expertise in radiologic technology and her passion for delivering excellence in client service make her a valuable addition to our team."

"I am excited to be part of a company at the forefront of medical imaging technology. I look forward to leveraging my background in radiologic technology to help InkSpace Imaging continue to provide cutting-edge MRI solutions," said Erika Skaar.

InkSpace Imaging is committed to delivering the highest quality imaging technology and services. With the addition of Erika to our team, we are confident in our ability to maintain our position as a leader in the medical imaging industry.

About InkSpace Imaging

InkSpace Imaging Inc. is a leading medical device manufacturer committed to transforming patient outcomes using innovative MRI technology. Its pediatric body array is part of a developing portfolio of innovative MR coils that deliver high-resolution images at speed to elevate diagnostic accuracy and patient comfort.

