Apparel Group's Announces New Record: Opens 350 New Stores in GCC & India, Forges 15 Strategic Global Brand Partnerships in 2023

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marking a year of unprecedented growth and ground-breaking initiatives, Apparel Group stands at the pinnacle of retail innovation and global expansion in 2023. The Dubai-based fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate celebrates an extraordinary year, successfully launching 350 new stores across various international locations, thus bolstering its presence in the global retail landscape. This expansion is a testament to Apparel Group's dynamic growth strategy and commitment to providing unparalleled shopping experiences worldwide.



Expansion and Strategic Brand Partnerships:

Complementing its impressive expansion, Apparel Group has forged strategic alliances with high-profile brands, significantly broadening its diverse portfolio. Notable new partnerships include renowned names such as Forest Essentials, Allo Beirut, Asics, Babies & More, BCBGMAXAZRIA, BEN SHERMAN, BRUNOMAGLI, CLARKS, DAISO Japan, FLO, Firehouse Subs, Forever New, Martha Stewart, Project Chaiwala, and Sur La Table. These alliances demonstrate Apparel Group's dynamic approach to offering a rich variety of retail experiences to consumers globally.

Sustainability and Social Responsibility in 2023: Apparel Group's Commitment

In 2023, Apparel Group reinforced its commitment to environmental and social responsibility. The company notably engaged in ESG-linked term financing arrangements with Emirates Islamic and Emirates NBD, integrating sustainability goals into its financial strategy. This move reflects Apparel Group's ongoing dedication to responsible governance and environmental stewardship. Additionally, the group's efforts in sustainable practices and corporate social responsibility were recognised with prestigious awards, underscoring its leadership in implementing effective and impactful sustainability initiatives.

Reflecting on this transformative year, Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, said, "Our journey through 2023 has set a new benchmark in the retail industry. With each store we opened and every partnership we forged, we didn't just expand; we redefined what it means to be a leader in global retail. As we look towards 2024, our focus remains steadfast on driving innovation, fostering sustainable practices, and delivering exceptional value to our customers. At Apparel Group, we are not just keeping pace with the evolving retail landscape; we are actively shaping it, ready to conquer new horizons and redefine retail excellence."

Preparing for a Dynamic 2024:

As Apparel Group looks to the future, it is well-positioned for continued growth and innovation. The emphasis on customer-centricity, market diversification, and embracing new opportunities will fuel its ongoing success and influence in the retail sector.

About Apparel Group LLC

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to thousands of eager shoppers through its 2100+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 20,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Egypt.

Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyles such as Tommy Hilfiger, Charles & Keith, Skechers, Aldo, Nine West, Aeropostale, Jamie’s Italian, Tim Hortons, Cold Stone Creamery, Inglot, and Rituals.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

