TGS Announces Prefunding on 2D Multi-Client Seismic Project Offshore Sabah, Malaysia

OSLO, Norway (8 January 2024) – TGS, the leading global provider of energy data and intelligence, in cooperation with JV consortium partners PGS and SLB, has announced that prefunding has been secured to expand multi-client seismic data coverage in the Sabah Basin offshore Malaysia.

The seventh phase of this multi-year project off the coast of Sabah encompasses over 5,000 kilometers of new 2D seismic data acquisition, over 2,600 kilometers of legacy seismic data processing, and 2,800 square kilometers of 2D-cubed processing as part of a multi-year contract originally awarded by PETRONAS in 2016.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented: “High-quality 2D seismic data across Sabah will be instrumental in promoting future bid rounds. It also allows E&P companies to further assess exploration opportunities in an under-explored proven petroleum system surrounded by prolific hydrocarbon provinces.”

“The 2D Multi-Client project will provide high-quality seismic data across Sabah. I am very pleased that we have secured pre-funding and we mobilized for the project in November 2023,” says Rune Olav Pedersen, President & CEO of PGS.

The Eagle Explorer vessel mobilized in November 2023, with acquisition completion anticipated in February 2024. Fast-track results are anticipated to be available for evaluation during the 2024 Malaysia Bid Round.

This project is supported by industry funding.

About TGS

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

Forward Looking Statement

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

For more information, visit TGS.com or contact: