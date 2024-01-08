Groupe Casino: Update on financial restructuring conditions precedent; European Commission merger control clearance

Update on financial restructuring conditions precedent

European Commission merger control clearance

Paris, 8 January 2024

Casino announces that on 5 January 2024, the European Commission issued a decision authorizing, under merger control, the consortium (composed of EP Equity Investment III

s.à.r.l., Fimalac and Attestor) to take control of the Group as part of the financial restructuring, it being specified that the consortium's acquisition vehicle will be controlled by EP Equity Investment III s.à r.l., a company controlled by Mr. Daniel Křetínský.

The Group points out that the completion of its financial restructuring remains subject to the satisfaction (or waiver, where permitted by the draft accelerated safeguard plan) of the following conditions precedent:

authorization from the French Ministry of the Economy to control foreign investments;

waiver from the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) of the obligation for the Consortium and its members to file a public offer for Casino shares;

authorization from the European Commission under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation;

authorization by the Luxembourg Insurance Authority of the indirect change of control of Casino RE (the Group's reinsurance subsidiary); and

the Paris Commercial Court approval of the accelerated safeguard plans for Casino, Casino Finance, Distribution Casino France, Casino Participations France, Quatrim, Monoprix and Ségisor.





This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

***

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Christopher WELTON - cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17

or

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Groupe Casino Communications

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis - kallouis@image7.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26

Laurent Poinsot - lpoinsot@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52

Franck Pasquier - fpasquier@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 73 62 57 99

Attachment