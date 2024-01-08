PR : Iktos and Nerviano Medical Sciences S.r.l Announce Collaboration in Artificial Intelligence for New Drug Discovery

Iktos and Nerviano Medical Sciences S.r.l Announce Collaboration in Artificial Intelligence for New Drug Discovery

Paris, France, 8 January, 2023 – Iktos, a company specialized in Artificial Intelligence for new drug design, and Nerviano Medical Sciences S.r.l (NMS), a leading Italian clinical stage biotech discovering and developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced a collaboration agreement in AI for unprecedented kinase project. As per the agreement, NMS will leverage Iktos's expertise in drug design services, with the ultimate goal of identifying at least one promising candidate molecule. Iktos's innovative generative modeling technology platform, Makya™, will be employed to apply a ligand- and structure-based approach in designing novel molecules that align with NMS's candidate drug target profile (CDTP); Iktos's generative AI approach uniquely enables the exploration of chemical space and produces innovative molecule designs with greater freedom to operate and good synthetic tractability thanks to integration with Iktos’s retrosynthesis AI technology platform Spaya™.

“We are excited about the prospect of collaborating with IKTOS, a proven leader in AI-powered drug discovery platforms to delivery one candidate drug for a truly, unprecedented novel kinase" said Hugues Dolgos, Pharm.D., Chief Executive Officer of NMS.

“We are excited and proud to collaborate with Nerviano Medical Sciences S.r.l, a leading company focused on the discovery and development of oncology drugs and the largest oncological R&D company in Italy. In the framework of our collaboration, the NMS team will use Makya, Iktos proprietary Gen AI software in their discovery of a novel candidate drug" said Dr. Quentin Perron, Co-founder and CSO of Iktos. "Indeed, at Iktos, we are committed to developing innovative technologies that enhance the chance of success of small molecule discovery. Our mission is to expedite drug discovery through the application of AI, which we achieve by integrating our robust algorithmic technology, leveraging our expertise from numerous successful collaborations.”

--

About Iktos

Incorporated in October 2016, Iktos is a French start-up company specialized in the development of artificial intelligence solutions applied to chemical research, more specifically medicinal chemistry and new drug design. Iktos is developing a proprietary and innovative solution based on deep learning generative models, which enables, using existing data, to design molecules that are optimized in silico to meet all the success criteria of a small molecule discovery project. The use of Iktos technology enables major productivity gains in upstream pharmaceutical R&D. Iktos offers its technology both as professional services and as a SaaS software platform, Makya™. Iktos is also developing Spaya™, a synthesis planning software based upon Iktos’s proprietary AI technology for retrosynthesis.

More information on: http://www.iktos.ai/



Press contacts :

Iktos - Yann Gaston-Mathé (CEO) – contact@iktos.com



Pierre-Louis Germain – plgermain@ulysse-communication.com / + 33 6 64 79 97 51

Charles Courbet – ccourbet@ulysse-communication.com / + 33 6 28 93 03 06

About Nerviano Medical Sciences Srl

Nerviano Medical Sciences (NMS) is focused on discovery and clinical development of small molecule NCEs for oncology. We take innovative approaches on novel mechanisms of action and drug targets to bring first- and best-in-class personalized medicines to cancer patients. Our current pipeline consists of NCEs, which originate from our industrially renowned kinase inhibitor drug discovery platform which comprises an ever-evolving chemical collection with broad intellectual property coverage, discovery know-how and technologies. Our kinase platform has enabled us to out-license IP rights on approved innovative medicines such as encorafenib and entrectinib and currently includes preclinical to clinical stage products, which are being developed both in house and with partners, including four proprietary clinical assets in Phase I/II studies. Moreover, the development of our payload linker platform allows an extension of our pipeline with innovative payload linkers for next generation ADC production.

NMS combines the flexibility of a biotech with the quality of a big pharma. Here, an experienced management team leads a highly skilled staff of professionals with a global vision and a broad range of expertise in drug discovery and development. We collaborate with academia and clinical investigators as well as industrial partners worldwide to advance our programs from early discovery to clinical development of new drugs.

More information on: https://www.nervianoms.com/

Contact information: Sidney Dung - sidney.dung@nmsgroup.it

