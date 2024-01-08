Global Logistics Automation Market to Surpass 160.55 Billion by 2030 Driven byRising Adoption of Machinery, Control Systems, and Software

Westford,USA, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the ascent of robotics is profoundly reshaping the manufacturing landscape, with a notable transformation anticipated in the global logistics automation market . Projections indicate that by 2025, a substantial 45% of all manufacturing tasks will be executed by robotic technology. This seismic shift is already underway, with prominent industry giants such as Raymond Limited and Foxconn Technology taking proactive steps to incorporate automation into their factory operations.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Logistics AutomationMarket”

Pages - 157

Tables – 92

Figures – 76

Logistics automation represents the seamless integration of machinery, sophisticated control systems, and cutting-edge software to revolutionize and optimize various facets of the global logistics automation market. This transformative approach promises many benefits, including heightened efficiency, enhanced control, and impeccable organization across the entire spectrum of logistics operations.

Prominent Players in Global Logistics AutomationMarket

Dematic Corporation

Honeywell Intelligrated

Swisslog Holding AG

KION Group AG

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

Knapp AG

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

SSI Schaefer Group

Vanderlande Industries B.V.

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Fives Group

Intelligrated

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Bastian Solutions, Inc.

Swisslog AG

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Cimcorp Oy

Mecalux, S.A.

Warehouse Management System Segment to Dominate Market due toits Remarkable Capabilities

Warehouse management system segment stands as the most significant component within the global logistics automation market, and this prominence is underpinned by its remarkable capabilities. WMS is pivotal in enhancing inventory visibility, boosting order accuracy, and optimizing operational efficiency within warehouses and distribution centers.

The market in North America, mainly led by the United States has asserted its dominance in the global logistics automation market. This supremacy can be attributed to the region's robust infrastructure and well-established logistics industry, rendering it a prime destination for cutting-edge automation solutions.

Transportation Management Systems Segment to Witness Significant Growth due to Pivotal Role in Optimizing Transportation Networks

Transportation management systems segment has emerged as the fastest-growing component within the global logistics automation market. TMS solutions are experiencing rapid adoption as companies recognize their pivotal role in optimizing transportation networks and elevating overall logistics efficiency.

Asia Pacific is currently experiencing remarkable growth in the global logistics automation market. This region is experiencing explosive growth driven by several key factors. The surge in e-commerce activities and rapid industrialization have created an unprecedented demand for efficient supply chain management solutions.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global logistics automationmarket has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Logistics AutomationMarket

In 2023, TGW Logistics Group made an exciting announcement regarding its commitment to optimizing the performance of intralogistics systems. They introduced innovative visualization dashboards designed to benefit both new and existing customers. This dashboard is a game-changer as it facilitates the combination, analysis, and graphical representation of data from various software sources. Covering everything from goods-in monitoring to warehouse areas, sorters, and scanners, the dashboard offers a comprehensive overview of the entire intralogistics system.

In 2023, KNAPP AG showcased its cutting-edge robotics solutions for automation and digitalization at the LogiMAT 2023 trade fair. These robotics solutions are poised to revolutionize logistics processes by reducing costs while increasing shipping capacity. KNAPP AG has coined this transformative approach as "zero-touch fulfillment," signifying a forward-thinking and future-proof strategy.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Logistics AutomationMarket Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

