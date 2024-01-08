Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 2 January 2024 - 5 January 2024
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 1:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|2,700,219
|12.07
|32,594,933
|2 January 2024
|122,834
|11.96
|1,468,652
|3 January 2024
|175,000
|11.88
|2,078,335
|4 January 2024
|140,350
|11.79
|1,655,344
|5 January 2024
|75,000
|11.79
|884,250
|Total, week number 1
|513,184
|11.86
|6,086,581
|Accumulated under the program
|3,213,403
|12.04
|38,681,514
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 2,964,454 own shares corresponding to 0.19 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mads Thinggaard Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469 Mobile no. +45 5143 8002
Press:
Head of Media Relations
Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen
Mobile no. +45 2218 5711
Attachments