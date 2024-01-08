Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 2 January 2024 - 5 January 2024



On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 1:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 2,700,219 12.07 32,594,933 2 January 2024 122,834 11.96 1,468,652 3 January 2024 175,000 11.88 2,078,335 4 January 2024 140,350 11.79 1,655,344 5 January 2024 75,000 11.79 884,250 Total, week number 1 513,184 11.86 6,086,581 Accumulated under the program 3,213,403 12.04 38,681,514

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 2,964,454 own shares corresponding to 0.19 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting Senior Investor Relations Officer

Mads Thinggaard Mikael Bo Larsen

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469 Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

Press:

Head of Media Relations

Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen

Mobile no. +45 2218 5711

