Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 2 January 2024 - 5 January 2024

On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 1:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement2,700,21912.0732,594,933
2 January 2024122,83411.961,468,652
3 January 2024175,00011.882,078,335
4 January 2024140,35011.791,655,344
5 January 202475,00011.79884,250
Total, week number 1513,18411.866,086,581
Accumulated under the program3,213,40312.0438,681,514

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 2,964,454 own shares corresponding to 0.19 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

