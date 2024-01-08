Middle East & North Africa Data Center Market to Surge through 2028, Driven by Smart City Initiatives and Adoption of Renewable Energy

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & North Africa Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is poised to witness a prodigious expansion of its data center market, forecasted to achieve an impressive CAGR of 8.82% from 2022 to 2028. This burgeoning sector is primarily fueled by robust investments in technology infrastructure and growing initiatives for digital transformation across the region.





Key drivers for this accelerative growth include a strategic shift towards digitalization in major economies such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, which are pivotal players contributing to regional growth. Furthermore, the penetration of global cloud service giants and the enthusiastic governmental support for industrial parks offer a fertile landscape for data center proliferation.



Market Trends & Opportunities:

Renewable Energy Sources: The data center industry in MENA is witnessing an uptick in the integration of renewable energy solutions as regional governments set ambitious carbon-neutral targets.

Segmentation Insights: Strengthening Infrastructure:



The market features a tight focus on optimizing Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and robust investment in electrical and mechanical facilities, with a pronounced emphasis on advanced cooling systems operational in the region's climatic context.



The geographical analysis indicates the UAE leading the market in data center developments. In alignment, projects like Saudi Arabia's NEOM are integrating data center development into their infrastructural layout as a part of broader visionary reforms.



Vendor Landscape: Construction & Technology Providers:



The vendor landscape is populated by international and local entities engaging in construction, technology provision, and operational investments. With a broad range of seasoned contractors and IT infrastructure providers, the region's data center market is robust and competitive.



This comprehensive market outlook offers insightful analysis, with expertise drawn from active participation and detailed study of the industry dynamics, opportunities, segmentation, and geographical development. The MENA data center landscape is set to reshape the technological front of the region contributing significantly to the global digital transformation.



For those monitoring technological advancements, infrastructure development, and energy sustainability in the global data center markets, these insights offer an invaluable perspective on the burgeoning opportunities burgeoning in the Middle East and North Africa region.



Key Questions Answered:

What are the principal factors driving the growth of data centers in the MENA region?

Which technologies are significantly impacting the operational efficiency of MENA data centers?

Which Middle Eastern and North African countries are at the forefront of data center development?

How is the integration of renewable energy shaping the future of MENA data centers?

What capacity enhancements are projected for MENA data centers by 2028?

