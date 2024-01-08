Flash News: OKX Lists BONK and JTO on its Perpetual Futures Market, Will Enable Margin Trading and Simple Earn for the Tokens

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 8, 2024.



OKX Lists BONK and JTO on its Perpetual Futures Market, Will Enable Margin Trading and Simple Earn for the Tokens

OKX today listed BONK/USDT and JTO/USDT on its perpetual futures market, enabling users to trade the listings with up to 50x leverage from 06:30 (UTC) and 07:00 (UTC) respectively. In addition, margin trading and Simple Earn for JTO and BONK will be enabled from 04:00 (UTC) and 04:30 (UTC) respectively on January 9.



BONK is a meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, offering a unique approach to expressing humor and social commentary through cryptocurrency.

JITO is the token that fuels Jito, a liquid staking protocol on the Solana network. The protocol enables users to stake SOL tokens and receive Jito Staked SOL (JitoSOL) tokens in return.



