Eimskip: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back program

In week 1 2024 Eimskip purchased 132,000 of its own shares, at a purchase price of ISK 63,871,500 as further stipulated below:

Date Time No. of shares Share price Purchase price 2.1.2024 10:46 33,000 484.00 15,972,000 3.1.2024 10:12 33,000 480.00 15,840,000 4.1.2024 10:10 33,000 482.00 15,906,000 5.1.2024 10:01 33,000 489.50 16,153,500 Total 132,000 63,871,500

The trade is in accordance with Eimskip‘s buy-back program as published on Nasdaq Iceland on 10 October 2023.

Eimskip held 3,540,320 shares prior to the notified transactions, and holds 3,672,320 after them, or the equivalent of 2.19% of issued shares in the company.

Under current buy-back program Eimskip has purchased a total of 1,947,000 shares in the company, corresponding to 90.56% of the maximum amount of shares to be purchased under this program. Total purchase price is ISK 899,926,500 corresponding to 89.99% of the maximum ISK amount of the buy-back program.

Buy-back under the program will amount to a maximum of 2,150,000 shares and the market value amount will not exceed ISK 1,000,000,000. The buy-back program is in effect for 18 months post the Annual General Meeting held 9 March 2023, unless the conditions for maximum purchase are met before that time.

The execution of the buy-back program is according to Act on Public Limited Companies, No. 2/1995. In addition, the buy-back program must be implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014, on market abuse, as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures, which supplements that Regulation.

For further information please contact

Guðbjörg Birna Björnsdóttir, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations, tel: +354 844 4752, email: investors@eimskip.com