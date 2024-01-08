Global Hard Surface Flooring Market Report 2023 - Market Forecast to Reach $46.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hard Surface Flooring Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hard surface flooring market is expected to grow from $35.88 billion in 2022 to $38.24 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The hard surface flooring market is expected to reach $46.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%.







The increasing construction activities are expected to propel the growth of the hard surface flooring market going forward. Construction activities refer to a process concerned with the act or process of building, how something is built, and the finished construction or installation. Hard-surface flooring is a long-lasting, dependable, and simple-to-maintain building material. Hard-surface flooring serves practical and decorative purposes in buildings, making it a popular option for commercial and residential areas. These benefits include ease of maintenance, functionality, customization, and long-lastingness.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the hard-surface flooring market. Major companies operating in the hard surface flooring market are focused on adopting new technologies and solutions to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in April 2023, Bjelin Sweden AB, a Sweden-based hardwood flooring manufacturer, launched a new hardened wood 3.0-floor range, a new range of hardened wood floors with updated and improved colors, formats, and technologies.

This water-resistant floor-locking system allows quick, simple, and long-lasting installation with a watertight joint. These hardened wood floors also have the proprietary Woodura technology, a top-notch method of creating authentic wood floors that are more environmentally friendly. Using this method, ten times as much product as the same quantity of wood can be produced, and the flooring can be up to three times as sturdy as traditional wood.



The main types of products included in hard surface flooring are vinyl flooring, vinyl sheet, vinyl composition tile, rubber flooring, cork flooring, asphalt flooring, linoleum flooring, and others. Vinyl flooring refers to a type of hard surface flooring and is a synthetic material that is known for its durability and functionality, offers a wide range of designs, and is relatively easy to install. The types of surfaces includes seamless flooring, wood flooring, and laminate flooring. which can be installed by glue-down, floating, nail or staple, and click-lock. It is sold through several distribution channels, including online retail, offline retail, and others, for various applications, such as residential buildings, nonresidential buildings, and transportation.



The hard surface flooring market consists of sales of ceramic, natural stone, hardwood, linoleum, and terrazzo. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Markets Covered:

By Material Type: Vinyl Flooring; Vinyl Sheet; Vinyl Composition Tile; Rubber Flooring; Cork Flooring; Asphalt Flooring; Linoleum Flooring; Other Materials

Vinyl Flooring; Vinyl Sheet; Vinyl Composition Tile; Rubber Flooring; Cork Flooring; Asphalt Flooring; Linoleum Flooring; Other Materials By Surface Type: Seamless Flooring; Wood Flooring; Laminate Flooring

Seamless Flooring; Wood Flooring; Laminate Flooring By Installation Type: Glue-Down; Floating; Nail Or Staple; Click-Lock

Glue-Down; Floating; Nail Or Staple; Click-Lock By Distribution Channel: Online Retail; Offline Retail; Other Distribution Channels

Online Retail; Offline Retail; Other Distribution Channels By Application: Residential Buildings; Nonresidential Buildings; Transportation

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $38.24 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $46.88 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

