Infrared Thermometers Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - Increasing Pediatric Population Offers Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers

Global Infrared Thermometers Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Infrared Thermometers estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Forehead, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Ear segment is estimated at 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $419.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Infrared Thermometers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$419.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$178 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Rise in Number of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Market for Infrared Thermometers

Innovations in Infrared Thermometers to Propel Market Growth

Select Launches of Infrared Thermometers

DeltaTrak Introduces Non-Contact Forehead Infrared Thermometer (2020)

Advanced Technology-embedded Compact Infrared Thermometer

Self-Care Management Evokes Sales Opportunities

COVID-19 Results in Notable Shortage of Thermometer Stocks

Employers' Focus on Temperature Screening at Workplaces to Boost Infrared Thermometers Demand

Regulatory Guidance on Temperature Screening at Workplaces

Amazon to Start Temperature Screening of Warehouse Workers amidst Growing Unrest about COVID-19 Exposure

Parks & Attractions Brace Temperature Screening for Guests amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Exponential Increase in Urban Population to Drive Market Expansion

Aging Population: A Potential Growth Driver

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

Increasing Pediatric Population Offers Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers

Accuracy Concerns of Infrared Thermometers

Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights Need to Redesign Temperature Guns

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 501 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Infrared Thermometers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Infrared Thermometers

COVID-19 Infection spreads like Wild Fire Globally, Infrared Thermometers Play an Indispensible Role in Identifying Infected Patients

Total Number of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths Worldwide

Total Global COVID-19 Cases Distribution (in Percentage) by Country

COVID-19 Cases Worldwide: Total Cases, Deaths, Cases Per Million Population and Deaths Per Million Population for Top Nations (As of 23rd April 2020)

Body Temperature - An Important Indicator of Health and Well-Being

Non-Contact Thermometers Score High During Pandemics

As the World Economy Struggles under Covid-19 Impact, Infrared Thermometer Sales Rises High

US and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

Leading US Employers Deploying Infrared Thermometers for COVID-19 Detection

Competitive Scenario

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

