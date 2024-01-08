Infrared Thermometers Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - Increasing Pediatric Population Offers Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infrared Thermometers - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Infrared Thermometers Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030
The global market for Infrared Thermometers estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Forehead, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Ear segment is estimated at 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $419.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Infrared Thermometers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$419.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$178 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR
Key Market Trends & Drivers
- Rise in Number of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Market for Infrared Thermometers
- Innovations in Infrared Thermometers to Propel Market Growth
- Select Launches of Infrared Thermometers
- DeltaTrak Introduces Non-Contact Forehead Infrared Thermometer (2020)
- Advanced Technology-embedded Compact Infrared Thermometer
- Self-Care Management Evokes Sales Opportunities
- COVID-19 Results in Notable Shortage of Thermometer Stocks
- Employers' Focus on Temperature Screening at Workplaces to Boost Infrared Thermometers Demand
- Regulatory Guidance on Temperature Screening at Workplaces
- Amazon to Start Temperature Screening of Warehouse Workers amidst Growing Unrest about COVID-19 Exposure
- Parks & Attractions Brace Temperature Screening for Guests amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
- Exponential Increase in Urban Population to Drive Market Expansion
- Aging Population: A Potential Growth Driver
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
- Increasing Pediatric Population Offers Growth Opportunities for Manufacturers
- Accuracy Concerns of Infrared Thermometers
- Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights Need to Redesign Temperature Guns
