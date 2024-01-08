Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement and Forecast to 2033, Featuring Integra LifeSciences, LifeNet Health, MiMedx & Allergan

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement and Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Tissue-engineered skin substitutes represent an efficient way of meeting the deficiency in donor-skin-graft supplies. They are able to protect damaged regions from fluid loss and contamination and promote release of cytokines and growth factors at the wound site, accelerating the wound-healing processes. They also act as a temporary protective cover of the wound bed during healing.



Epidermal wounds which show delayed healing process can lead to several risks to patient's health including death. A deeper level risk of these can lead to serious chronic wound formation. Skin substitutes have lead to promising recovery practices for refractory wounds by providing cells, soluble mediators, and extracellular matrix materials needed to stimulate healing. On average, it is observed that the cost spent for chronic wound treatments comes to around $32B in the US annually. 90% of these chronic wounds are a result of diabetes, venous stasis, radiation or paralysis.

Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, and Forecast to 2033 is built to visualize quantitative market trends within Wound Care Management therapeutic area.



The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes market for the year 2020 and beyond. The use of skin substitutes provides an alternative therapy to heal chronic wounds showing superior efficacy and, in some cases, similar cost-effectiveness compared to traditional treatments. The main objective is to make use of functional construct that can ultimately restore, maintain and improve damaged tissues and organs through improving the recovery process and chances of survival.

Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are -

Currently marketed Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes and evolving competitive landscape -

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2033.

Market level data on units, average selling prices and market values.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition, the publisher analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition, the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

The model will enable you to -

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes market.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes market from 2015-2033.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Company Coverage

Integra LifeSciences

LifeNet Health

MiMedx Group

Organogenesis Holdings

Smith & Nephew

Allergan

