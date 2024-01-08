Global Data Center Automation Market Industry Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 - A $11.4 Billion Market by 2028, with CAGR of 14.7% During 2022-2028

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Automation Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center automation market size reached US$ 5.0 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 11.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.72% during 2022-2028.







Data Center Automation Market Trends



A shift towards remote working solutions due to the COVID-19 outbreak and implementation of strict lockdown in numerous countries has escalated the need for cloud services to provide a secure and robust IT environment. This represents one of the major factors positively influencing the demand for data center automation as it reduces the reliance on human intervention by automating routine procedures like patching, updating, and reporting.

Apart from this, the massive growth in the volume of data has made manual monitoring, troubleshooting, and remediation ineffective. As a result, organizations across the globe are adopting data center automation to enable transparency and interoperability for continuous optimization and high availability. Moreover, the increasing use of the global web, social media, streaming media, and cloud gaming are catalyzing the demand for automation solutions in hyperscale data centers.

These data centers store and move massive amounts of data for online platforms. Furthermore, leading players are integrating machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify inefficiencies and irregularities within the data center space. They are also investing in robotics in the data center, which is anticipated to drive the market.



Key Market Segmentation



This research provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global data center automation market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on type, solution, deployment mode, end user and industry vertical.



Breakup by Type:

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

Breakup by Solution:

Server

Database

Network

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by End User:

Enterprises

Cloud Services Providers

Colocation Service Providers

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Public Sector and Utilities

Energy

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Limited, BMC Software Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu limited (Furukawa Group), HashRoot Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Intel Corporation, Micro Focus International plc, Oracle Corporation, Riverturn Inc., Siemens AG and Veristor Systems Inc.



