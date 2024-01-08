Containerized Data Center Market revenue to surpass USD 35 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York, Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global containerized data center market size is expected to expand at ~23% CAGR from 2023 to 2035. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 35 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of ~USD 9 billion in the year 2022.This growth of the market is set to rise on account of a surge in the amount of data generated. For instance, every day, over 327 million terabytes of data are generated. As a result, the development of containerized data centers is growing.

Request Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-5050

Energy efficiency is an essential design feature of containerized data centers, which effectively reduces ongoing operating costs. For instance, by 2030, data centers alone are expected to consume over 2966 TWh of energy, up from close to 199 TWh in 2016. Hence, the need for containerized data center is growing. By allowing power and cooling systems to properly match workload and capacity, they increase productivity and decrease over-configuration.

Containerized Data Center Market: Key Takeaways

Market in North America to have significant growth in the market garnering the highest revenue.

IT & telecommunication segment to gather the highest revenue in the market.

Asia Pacific market to have significant growth in the market.

Growth in the Number of Internet Users to Boost the Growth of Global Containerized Data Center

There were close to 4 billion users of the internet worldwide as of October 2023, or over 64% of the globe's population. Therefore, with the growth in internet users, the amount of data generated is also estimated to rise. Furthermore, the speed of the internet has also been enhanced recently. Hence, people and companies are able to create, access, and exchange data more easily owing to the broad availability of high-speed internet connections. Video conferencing, real-time streaming, and rapid access to information globally have all been made feasible by faster internet speeds. Therefore, the generation of data shows no sign of slowing down even in further which is why the market is also estimated to grow.

Containerized Data Center Market: Regional Overview

The market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Surge in Spending on Data Center to Influence Market Expansion in North America

The containerized data center market in North America is set to rise by garnering the highest revenue in the market over the forecast period. The major factor for the growth of the market in this region is rising spending on data center systems. Further, the demand for data centers has observed significant growth among various sectors. For instance, in the majority of the key markets, AI is driving demand. Numerous AI businesses are looking for enormous requirements, ranging from over 4 to close to 24 MW.

Make an Inquiry Before Buying this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/inquiries-before-buying-5050

Rise in Adoption of Smartphones to Dominate the Market Growth in Asia Pacific

The containerized data center in Asia Pacific is poised to have notable growth in the market over the coming years. This growth is projected to be encouraged by rising demand for smartphones. The Asia-Pacific region's adoption of smartphones rate raised from about 63 percent in 2019 to over 75 percent in 2022. In APAC, usage of smartphones has been estimated to surpass approximately 89% by 2030. This has given rise to massive amount of data which requires to be processed and store. Hence, the market demand for containerized data center is growing in this region.

Containerized Data Center, Segmentation by Industry

IT & Telecommunications

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail & E-Commerce

Aerospace & Defense

Energy & Utilities

The IT & telecommunication segment is predicted to gather the highest revenue by the end of 2035. The growth of the segment is set to be influenced by rising e-commerce activity. Over 3 billion people are predicted to be digital buyers as of 2023. This makes up for approximately 32% of the global populace.

Containerized Data Center, Segmentation by Organization Size

Large Size Organizations

Small & Medium Sized Organizations

The large size organizations segment is projected to have notable growth over the forecast period. The major element to influence the segment growth is growth in number of large size organizations. For instance, in 2021, the total number of major companies with 250 or more employees worldwide was projected to be about 351,519, down from approximately 337,522 in 2020.

Request for Customization of this Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/customized-reports-5050

A few of the well-known industry leaders in containerized data center market that are profiled by Research Nester are Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Dell, Inc., Vertiv Group Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Schneider Electric, ZTE Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Friedhelm Loh Group, and others.

Recent Development in the Containerized Data Center Market

IBM Corporation announced that it will move Red Hat storage product roadmaps and Red Hat associate teams to the IBM Storage business unit in order to offer uniform application and data storage across on-premises infrastructure and the cloud.

Vertiv Group Corporation, a prominent worldwide supplier of solutions for crucial digital infrastructure and business continuity, and Honeywell, a frontrunner in connected buildings, will collaborate to develop integrated solutions that enhance the data centers’ operational efficiency, sustainability, and resilience.

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.